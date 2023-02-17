CHL on TSN notes: Sting @ Knights, Feb. 17

via OHL Hockey

Get ready for a 402 showdown at the Bud, tonight on TSN!

The London Knights (37-13-1) put a nine-game winning streak on the line against the rival Sarnia Sting (27-17-6) in a game that will air live on TSN 4 at 7:00pm. Victor Findlay provides play-by-play for tonight’s matchup alongside colour commentator and former OHL blueliner Frankie Corrado.

Here’s a few interesting notes ahead of tonight’s game:

Third meeting of the season: The Knights have won both matchups between the two clubs this season, taking a 7-5 decision in Sarnia on Dec. 30th before beating the Sting at home by a score of 4-1 on Dec. 31st. The two clubs meet four times in the next month, including the front-end of a home-and-home in London tonight.

Knights eye playoff berth: The Knights can clinch a spot in the OHL Playoffs tonight. A Knights win or single point could do the job pending the outcome of a game between the Soo Greyhounds and visiting Kitchener Rangers. Should the Knights earn one more point than the Greyhounds do in tonight’s games, they’re into the postseason for the 22nd straight season.

Mailloux pacing OHL defencemen: Montreal Canadiens first round pick Logan Mailloux sits tied for the OHL lead among blueliners with 20 goals on the season. The 19-year-old from Belle River scored his 20th in overtime on Tuesday night as the Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 at The Aud. He enters tonight’s game with goals in three straight outings.

Bowen keeping streak alive: Rookie goaltender Zach Bowen is unbeaten since Oct. 28th, a run of 14 consecutive wins. Bowen, who was drafted into the OHL a year late, selected as a fourth round pick in 2022, owns a 15-1 record with a 2.60 GAA and .913 SV% through 19 games. Reigning OHL Goaltender of the Year Brett Brochu hasn’t seen action since leaving a game on Feb. 6th with an injury.

Hunter chasing 900 wins: London Knights head coach Dale Hunter enters tonight’s game with 893 career OHL coaching victories, the most among active bench bosses. Hunter is 14 wins back of Bert Templeton, who sits second on the League’s all-time list behind Ottawa 67’s coaching legend Brian Kilrea.

Sarnia’s gold medal experience: The Sting boast three World Junior gold medalists in their ranks including head coach Alan Letang, who served as an assistant alongside Dennis Williams in Halifax this past January. Blueliner Ethan Del Mastro also won gold, as did goaltender Ben Gaudreau.

Voit the OHL’s assist king: Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ty Voit is the OHL’s most productive setup man by a considerable margin. The right-winger has 62 assists in 50 games, nine more than the next-closest player in the League. Voit led the OHL in scoring for a good portion of the first half of the season. The Pittsburgh, Penn. native has had 22 multi-point efforts this season.

Pastujov’s production: Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov has put up 1.86 points-per-game in his 28 contests as a member of the Sarnia Sting this season, that would qualify as the highest clip in the League among players with at least 10 games played. He’s put up 147 points (63-84—147) in 107 career OHL regular season games.

Kyrou following in brother’s footsteps: Christian Kyrou joined the Sting following a December trade with the Erie Otters. Kyrou’s older brother, Jordan, remains Sarnia’s all-time franchise assists leader with 191, having played in Sarnia over four seasons from 2014-18. Kyrou was the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2018 before graduating to join the St. Louis Blues, where he put up over a point-per-game last season.

NHL experience on Sting bench: Joining head coach Alan Letang are former NHL blueliner Brad Staubitz who played 230 career NHL contests between 2008-13. Staubitz is an OHL grad who played four OHL seasons between Sault Ste. Marie and Ottawa from 2001-05. Former Sting fan favourite Micheal Haley also serves as an assistant. Haley played in 274 career NHL games between 2009-21 and skated five seasons in the OHL between Sarnia and the Toronto St. Michael’s Majors from 2002-07.