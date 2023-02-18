CHL Daily: Bedard hits 50-goal, 100-point milestone

CHL Three Stars

The third hat-trick of the season for Joshua Roy (MTL) earned him Friday’s first star as he led Sherbrooke to a dominant 8-2 win in Saint John. Roy also added two assists to tie a season high in points and in just 40 games this year, has 29 goals and 66 points to sit tied 10th in Q scoring. During the win, Roy became just the fourth player in Phoenix history to record 200 points with the franchise.

Evan Vierling’s career year continued as he collected the night’s second star after he recorded his second OHL hat-trick in a 6-3 win over Hamilton. With 65 points (27 goals), Vierling leads the Colts in scoring this season and sits 17th in the OHL.

Thomas Verdon’s first QMJHL hat-trick earned him the third star as Rouyn-Noranda beat Chicoutimi 6-2. Verdon’s 38 points this year are tied for the fourth most among QMJHL rookies.

In Friday’s CHL on TSN broadcast, Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) and Sasha Pastujov (ANA) each scored their 30 th goals of the season as Sarnia won 3-2 in London to snap the Knights’ nine-game winning streak.

Ottawa scored five times in the second period to secure a 5-2 win over Oshawa. Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) led the way with three points (1G, 2A) as the 67's tallied their OHL best 38th win of the season.

Michael Simpson stopped all 22 shots he faced to record his fourth OHL shutout of the season as Peterborough won 3-0 in Kingston.

Francesco Arcuri (DAL), Francesco Pinelli (LA) and Reid Valade all scored twice as Kitchener scored a season-high 10 times as they crushed the Soo 10-2. Pinelli also added three assists while 14 Rangers recorded at least one point. s

Zander Veccia had the overtime winner for Mississauga as they beat Niagara 4-3 to collect a third straight win.

Evan Konyen scored twice and added an assist while Andre Anaina had three helpers as Sudbury knocked off Erie 8-3 to jump into the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Four different scorers found the back of the net as Saginaw doubled up Guelph 4-2 to win their second straight.

While Roy had a hat-trick for the Phoenix, Jacob Melanson (SEA) also had five points (2G, 3A) in their win over Saint John as he extended his point streak to 17 games, the second longest streak in the QMJHL season. Melanson’s second of the night was his 40 th of the season while Jakub Brabenec (VGK) established a new career high with four assists.

of the season while Jakub Brabenec (VGK) established a new career high with four assists. Jan Sprynar had three points (2G, 1A) and Julien Beland recorded three assists as Rimouski beat Blainville-Boisbriand 4-2.

Manix Landry had the game-winner in the second period while Jeremy Lapointe hit the 30-goal mark as Drummondville secured a 3-1 win in Shawinigan.

Matyas Melovsky and Vincent Collard both scored in the shootout to give Baie-Comeau a 4-3 win over Victoriaville. In regulation, Melovsky added two assists.

Winnipeg scored five times in the first period to propel themselves to a comfortable 7-1 win in Moose Jaw as seven different ICE skaters found the back of the net as their win streak hit five games.

Dylan Guenther’s (SEA) second goal of the night was the overtime winner as Seattle collected a 4-3 win in Tri-City to become just the third CHL club to 40 wins this season.

Olen Zellweger (ANA) had four points (1G, 3A) and Logan Stankoven (DAL) had three assists as Kamloops made it seven straight wins courtesy of a 7-4 win in Red Deer. Stankoven’s point streak hit 35 games in the process where he has 79 points (27 goals).

Connor Bedard’s sensational season continued Friday as he had four points (2G, 2A) to reach the 50-goal and 100-point mark for the second straight season. The 17-year-old achieved the feat in just his 40 th game of the year. However, the Pats were beaten 6-5 by Prince Albert as Aiden Oiring had the game-winner 9:19 into the third.

Egor Sidorov had four points (2G, 2A) and Trevor Wong scored twice as Saskatoon won 6-4 in Victoria to win their third straight.

Spokane erased a 3-0 third period deficit, in large part due to a pair of goals from Cade Hayes, as they went on to beat Everett 4-3 in the fifth round of the shootout.

Blake Swetlikoff scored twice as Lethbridge beat Brandon 3-1 to become the fifth team in the Eastern Conference to reach 30 wins.

