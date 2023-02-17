CHL to NHL: Mandolese, Silovs debut between the pipes

Goaltenders Kevin Mandolese and Arturs Silovs both made their NHL debuts earlier this week.

Mandolese played his first NHL game Tuesday for the Ottawa Senators and was spectacular in the process as he stopped 46 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the New York Islanders. In the process, he made history as his 46 saves were the second most by an NHL goaltender who win in his debut.

Selected 157th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Mandolese played four seasons in Cape Breton from 2016-20. His 86 wins are the second most in franchise history while his six shutouts rank third.

Before his NHL debut, Mandolese had played 39 AHL games and 12 games in the ECHL.

Silovs took to the ice Wednesday for the Vancouver Canucks and stopped 22 shots in a 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers.

The Latvian netminder spent the 2019-20 season with Barrie where he went 16-13-4 with a 3.87 GAA in 36 games. In 35 games this season with the AHL’s Abbottsford Canucks, Silovs has 21 wins.