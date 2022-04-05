CHL Team of the Week (Mar. 28 – Apr. 3)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 19th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from March 28 to April 3.

Leading the forward ranks is Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven of the Kamloops Blazers who through three appearances collected four goals and five assists for nine points highlighted by a four-point performance versus Prince George on Wednesday en route to an 8-2 victory and first-star recognition. For his efforts, the 19-year-old native of Kamloops, B.C., was named the WHL Player of the Week. On the season, the budding centre headlines the Blazers with 96 points in 55 games, production outpaced by a lone player league wide.

Also up front is St. Louis Blues 2021 first-round pick Zachary Bolduc of the Quebec Remparts who impressed with five goals and three assists for eight points in three outings. Facing Baie-Comeau on Wednesday, the 19-year-old native of Trois-Rivieres, Que., netted his third hat-trick of the season and added an assist to power the Remparts to an 8-2 win. Recording 79 points counting 41 goals and 38 assists through 53 contests this season, the skilled left-wing sits second in Remparts scoring.

Rounding out the forward ranks is Anaheim Ducks 2021 first-round selection Mason McTavish of the Hamilton Bulldogs who shined with four goals and three assists for seven points in four outings underscored by a one-goal, one-assist showing coming in Friday’s 3-0 road win in Erie. The 19-year-old product of Carp, Ont., was later recognized as the OHL Player of the Week for his efforts. Joining Hamilton in January, the talented centre has proven to be an immediate fit with the Bulldogs where through 20 appearances he has collected 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points, while on the season he has combined for 40 points counting 18 goals and 22 assists across 25 outings.

On the blue line, Florida Panthers prospect Evan Nause of the Quebec Remparts dazzled with five points counting two goals and a trio of assists coming in three appearances that included his first multi-goal game coming in Sunday’s 6-2 triumph over Sherbrooke. A 19-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., Nause has impressed in his second season with Quebec where through 52 appearances he sits tied for first in scoring among all defencemen with 35 points counting six goals and 29 assists.

Also on the back end is Chicago Blackhawks 2021 first-round choice Nolan Allan of the Prince Albert Raiders who through three outings registered one goal and four assists for five points backed by a season-high four-point showing coming in Saturday’s 4-2 victory versus Regina. An 18-year-old native of Davidson, Sask., on the season Allan sits second among all Raiders rearguards with 38 points counting seven goals and 31 assists through 61 appearances.

Between the pipes, 2003-born netminder Nathan Darveau of the Victoriaville Tigres shined through three appearances in coming up with a pair of victories alongside a .959 save percentage and 1.34 goals-against average. Among the highlights was Saturday’s 2-0 road victory in Rouyn-Noranda that saw Darveau turn aside all 37 shots to record his first career shutout coming against his hometown Huskies. For his efforts, Darveau was later named the QMJHL Player of the Week. On the season, Darveau has impressed in coming up with eight victories with a .913 save percentage and 3.26 goals-against average.