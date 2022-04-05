Weekend Wrap-up: 5 top moments from across the CHL

Welcome to another edition of Weekend Wrap-up where each week we break down some of the top moments from across the CHL:

Olympiques’ Gascon continues to make history

Gatineau Olympiques trailblazing netminder Eve Gascon has continued to add her name to the QMJHL record books, picking up her first win on Friday night against Drummondville in a 7-3 final. Gascon made her second appearance as a member of the Olympiques after being recalled from the College of Saint-Laurent Patriotes.

In her debut against Rimouski last month, she made 18 stops in a 5-4 overtime final.

The 18-year-old Laval, Que., native became the first female to record a win in the QMJHL since Charline Labonte. Labonte accomplished the feat on Feb. 10, 2000 with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Labonte appeared in 28 games with the Titan from 1999 to 2001, recording four wins in that span.

For Gascon, she made 23 saves on Friday and was named the first star of the game for her performance.

Community awareness

Starting in the OHL, the Kingston Frontenacs hosted Hockey is for Dogs Night on Friday. The game was to lend a hand to the Kingston Humane Society, with the night featuring 10 dogs up for adoption.

The Erie Otters had another busy weekend, hosting alumni for a 25th anniversary night on Saturday while Sunday served as Kids Takeover Day. The former saw the first 500 fans receive a limited edition 25th anniversary team card set, while several Otters legends were also honoured during the intermissions. Sunday’s game featured kids in different roles, from coaching to merchandise assistants. The Otters showcased children’s drawings on their social media channels throughout the game. The first 500 kids who attended received a special Timbits jersey from Tim Hortons.

Lastly, the Oshawa Generals hosted their Women in Sports Night on Sunday. In honour of the event, several Generals players had their mothers on the bench during warmups. During the first intermission, the broadcast crew interviewed Team Canada two-time gold medalist Natalie Spooner, one of two gold medalists on hand alongside Brianne Jenner who also participated in a pre-game ceremonial face-off.

In the WHL, the Kamloops Blazers on Friday hosted Feed the Valley Night. Fans were encouraged to bring non-perishable food or cash donations for the Valley First Blue Army.

Also on Friday night, the Saskatoon Blades took April Fool’s Day to a new level when they changed their name to the Saskatoon Bananas for their tilt against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Players sported a new look with the Blades’ alternate jersey featuring a Bananas logo in the crest. The jerseys were put to auction online after the game to help raise funds for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation. The Blades also sold Banana splits and other food and drinks products related to bananas at the concession stands to help mark the occasion.

In Medicine Hat, the Tigers paid tribute to their long-time broadcaster Bob Ridley. Ridley was the team’s only radio play-by-play announcer since the club’s origin in 1970. Ridley could not resume his play-by-play duties this season as he is undergoing radiation treatment. The Tigers honoured Ridley with a special banner along with commemorative cards.

The Calgary Hitmen on Sunday hosted their Great Neighbour Game in their tilt against Swift Current. Fans who attended the game were asked to bring a donation of diapers or formula to provide to the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters.

In the QMJHL, the Moncton Wildcats honoured their mascot Willie by hosting Wild Willie Day on Sunday for their contest against Acadie-Bathurst. Willie has been the team’s only mascot for all 25 years. Wildcats supporters were able to take a selfie and share a snack with Willie.

A weekend of new team records

It was an exciting weekend for a couple of CHL players who set or tied team records.

Starting in Kent, Wash., Tri-City Americans forward Jordan Gavin scored his first career WHL goal on Friday against Seattle. Gavin’s goal early in the second frame was a historical one as, at the age of 15, four months, and 19 days, he became the youngest player in franchise history to record a goal.

The dazzling 2006-born centre was chosen second overall in the 2021 WHL Draft and has since appeared in six contests. He is coming off a dominant showing in the CSSHL as a member of the Delta Hockey Academy U17 where he notched 48 goals and 57 assists for 105 points in 28 contests this past season.

Also the in WHL, 2023 NHL Draft headliner Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats tied Jeff Friesen’s mark for the most goals scored by a 16-year-old in Pats’ history, marking the accomplishment Saturday against Prince Albert. A product of North Vancouver, B.C., Bedard has been remarkable since returning from the World Juniors, a stretch that has seen him score 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points. The 16-year-old centre ranks second in the WHL with 45 goals and fifth in overall production with 86 points. Bedard has already drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid for his incredible skill set. In his WHL career, he has already passed the 100-point plateau as he has notched 57 goals and 57 assists through 71 appearances.

In the QMJHL, Saint John Sea Dogs forward and New York Islanders 2020 fifth-round selection William Dufour set the record for most goals by a Sea Dogs player in a single season, breaking Danick Gauthier’s mark of 47. Dufour scored the record-setting goal in the second period of the Sea Dogs’ 5-1 win over Cape Breton. Dufour netted two goals in the win.

The 20-year-old right-wing has had a career year with the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Sea Dogs, topping the league with 48 goals while sitting second in scoring with 96 points in 54 games.

In the OHL, Hamilton Bulldogs rearguard Nathan Staios set a new record for most assists in a season by a Bulldogs player, doing so Sunday against Peterborough. The Oakville, Ont., native recorded his 46th assist in the first period in an eventual 6-1 victory. The 20-year-old has set a new career high in all three leading offensive categories with 15 goals, 46 assists, and 61 points. His previous high was during the 2019-20 campaign when he notched six goals and 35 assists for 41 points in 60 games.

With goal No. 45 tonight, Connor Bedard has tied the Regina Pats record for most goals by a 16-year-old.🔥 For those asking, the original record was set in the 1992-93 season by Jeff Friesen!@WHLPats | #CB98 pic.twitter.com/xm3RofKcWd — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 3, 2022

OHL, WHL playoff pictures becoming clearer

As we inch toward the end of the regular season in both the OHL and WHL, more teams have clinched their spot in the postseason.

Starting out west, Friday action saw the Brandon Wheat Kings lock up their spot in the WHL playoffs following a 4-2 win over Prince Albert. In doing so, the Wheat Kings will return to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

In the OHL, several teams now know their fate as they clinched playoffs spots. The Owen Sound Attack continued their playoff streak of making the postseason 11 years in a row after securing an overtime point against Guelph on Friday.

The 2019 J. Ross Robertson Cup champion Guelph Storm also punched their ticket to the postseason Saturday with their 5-1 win over Flint. Elsewhere, on Sunday, both the Ottawa 67’s and Oshawa Generals marked their spots in the OHL postseason.

Lastly, in the QMJHL, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan clinched a playoff berth Saturday. With the feat, it marks the second-straight year in which the Titan will compete in the postseason.

A weekend of hatties

It was a busy weekend for hat-tricks across the CHL.

Starting in Guelph on Friday, fueling the Storm to a 6-5 win over Owen Sound was a three-goal performance by 19-year-old Cooper Walker who scored goals in all three frames to record his first career hat-trick. He also added an assist to make it a four-point showing.

Heading to Barrie, 2002-born right-wing Tyson Foerster recorded his first three-goal game of the season in a 5-4 win over London on Saturday. The 20-year-old was returned to Barrie two weeks ago from the Philadelphia Flyers, who selected him in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Foerster netted two goals in the first frame and added another one in the final period to complete the three-goal showing.

In the WHL, Portland Winterhawks overage left-wing Jaydon Dureau recorded his third three-goal game in fewer than three months in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Seattle. The Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 fifth-round selection lit the lamp in all three periods.

Finally, in the QMJHL, Sunday afternoon saw Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2003-born right-wing Jacob Melanson get his first career hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Moncton. The Seattle Kraken 2021 fifth-round selection scored all three goals in the first period, with two coming on the power play and another shorthanded. The 18-year-old is in the midst of a career year with the Titan that has seen him notch 31 goals and 17 assists for 48 points through 45 games.