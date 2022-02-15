CHL Team of the Week (Feb. 7-13)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 13th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from February 7-13.

Leading the forward ranks, 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats shined with five goals and four assists for nine points across three appearances. Facing Calgary on Friday, Bedard came away with a season high of five points en route to second-star honours and a 5-0 victory. For his efforts, Bedard was later recognized as the WHL Player of the Week. A 16-year-old native of North Vancouver, B.C., the budding centre currently leads the Pats in scoring with 54 points in 36 games.

Also up front is Hamilton Bulldogs 2002-born centre Logan Morrison who across a trio of appearances twice found the back of the net and added seven assists for nine points. Currently riding a 12-game point streak, that stretch includes Friday’s 5-1 win over Barrie that saw Morrison finish with one goal and three assists where he was later recognized as the game’s second star in addition to the OHL Player of the Week. A native of Guelph, Ont., Morrison currently tops the Bulldogs in scoring with 55 points in 34 outings.

Rounding out the forward group, New York Islanders 2020 fifth-round selection William Dufour of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Saint John Sea Dogs impressed with three goals and five assists for eight points in a trio of contests. Facing Baie-Comeau on Tuesday, the 20-year-old Quebec City native came away with a season high of five points to help his squad to a 7-5 road victory in which he was named the first star. For his efforts, Dufour was also later named the QMJHL Player of the Week. On the season, the talented right-wing sits tied for top spot in league scoring with 58 points in 33 games.

On the blue line, Brandon Wheat Kings overage rearguard Chad Nychuk dazzled with six points counting two goals and four assists in three games. His top performance of the week came Friday against Swift Current in which the Rossburn, Man., native notched one goal with two assists. On the season, Nychuk leads all Wheat Kings defencemen in scoring with 37 points in as many games.

Also on the back end is Erie Otters defender Christian Kyrou who collected three goals and two assists for five points across three appearances. Against Owen Sound on Thursday, Kyrou put up his third three-point game of the season, with his one-goal, two-assist showing guiding his squad to a 5-3 victory in which he earned first-star recognition. An 18-year-old native of Komoka, Ont., Kyrou currently sits second in Otters scoring and first among defencemen with 37 points in 40 games. A prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft, Kyrou ranks 179th among North American skaters per Central Scouting.

Between the pipes, Kitchener Rangers netminder Pavel Cajan twice found the win column in a pair of busy appearances in which he combined for an astounding 109 saves. Facing Owen Sound on Saturday, the 19-year-old Czechia native turned aside a season high of 65 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory that saw him take home first-star honours. Originally chosen in the opening round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Cajan is competing in his first season with the Rangers where through 23 appearances he has come away with a 12-9-1-1 record alongside a .908 save percentage and 3.37 goals-against average.