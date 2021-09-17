CHL talent dazzles at NHL development camps

NHL development camps are underway and there has been no shortage of involvement from Canadian Hockey League participants. And while evaluations are ongoing to see who has earned an invite to main camp, a handful of players from across the CHL have provided amongst the most early intrigue:

Nolan Allan – Prince Albert Raiders / Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are getting their first up-close look at budding blue-liner Nolan Allan since calling upon the Prince Albert Raiders rearguard with the 2021 NHL Draft’s opening round closer.

A noted shutdown defenceman, Allan has spent his entire WHL career with the Raiders since originally being chosen third in the 2018 WHL Draft, while the past year also saw the Davidson, Sask., native earn international acclaim in helping Canada to a gold-medal finish at the 2021 under-18s.

Now suiting up at the Blackhawks’ development camp, Allan is raring to learn what he needs to continue his steadfast progress.

“I have never been around an NHL camp before, so I don’t really know what it is like,” Allan told The Athletic’s Scott Powers. “(I am) just excited to get the experience and take it all in and use that going forward – use that to better myself.”

While Allan is a likely candidate to return to the Raiders this fall, his early audition with the Blackhawks has undoubtedly provided him with invaluable insight as he works his way to the next level.

First round pick: signed ✅

Next stop: rookie tourney 🏒 Details: https://t.co/leWRFQbCTo pic.twitter.com/9iIPIZM3lI — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 16, 2021

Will Cuylle – Windsor Spitfires / New York Rangers

Attaching the name of an existing NHL talent can add undue expectations to a burgeoning prospect, but Windsor Spitfires forward Will Cuylle has only embraced the label often associated with his name – that of Washington Capitals rugged winger and Plymouth Whalers graduate Tom Wilson.

“(Wilson’s) type of game and the style he plays, that is someone I still try to emulate my game after,” Cuylle told Mollie Walker of the New York Post. “Being physical, playing hard, and playing simple, not too fancy, nothing flashy, just hard.”

Still, it is not all about physicality for Cuylle, who netted a pair of goals in the opening scrimmage of the Rangers’ development camp, demonstrating the scoring touch he showed with the Spitfires in 2019-20, a successful sophomore season that saw him outpace his previous year’s totals as he wrapped up the campaign with 22 goals and 20 assists through 62 appearances.

Suiting up for 18 contests with the minor-league affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack last season, Cuylle brings with him some experience of the pro ranks to help him get a better barometer of what to expect when he ultimately makes the full-time elevation to the Broadway Blueshirts.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time and trying to do my best every day so the coaches know what I can bring." 2020 draft pick Will Cuylle on his first #NYR development camp: https://t.co/JvkKAwskax pic.twitter.com/oN6W6bPrOc — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 13, 2021

Justin Barron – Halifax Mooseheads / Colorado Avalanche

Justin Barron is back at full stride.

Following 2019-20 in which he saw limited action due to a blood clot concern, the Halifax Mooseheads defender made a terrific bounce back the following campaign, one where he served as a first-year captain while continuing to round out the offensive side of his game to the tune of 31 points – the most among all Halifax rearguards – through 33 appearances.

The 19-year-old hometown product is now readying for his next challenge in attending development camp with the Colorado Avalanche. While Barron aims to find a spot on a club with a deep defensive core, the budding blue-liner is embracing the challenge, seeing it as a learning opportunity and the next step in his progression after wrapping up last season with a seven-game set with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche’s top minor-league affiliate.

“I think it just gave me my first taste of pro hockey – the jump is pretty big,” Barron recollected to Avalanche team reporter Callie Parmele. “I went from playing teenagers in the QMJHL and now you are playing full-grown men. The game is a lot faster. I think it was really good for me to get up and get a little bit of experience and get my feet wet. I think it has definitely helped me so far this camp. Hopefully I can carry that into main camp next week.”

Now that Justin Barron is officially inked, we’re throwing it back to his virtual draft day!#ThrowbackThursday #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/pX3oLbjyXS — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 30, 2021

Dylan Guenther – Edmonton Oil Kings / Arizona Coyotes

Chosen ninth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Dylan Guenther made quite the impression at the Arizona Coyotes’ development camp, highlighted by a nifty shootout goal in scrimmage play that made waves across social media.

“You just kind of focus in and dial in and just try to score, and like practice, you know a lot of moves,” the Edmonton Oil Kings right-wing told The Arizona Republic’s Jose Romero. “I guess that is the one that I go to.”

For Guenther, the 2019-20 WHL Rookie of the Year, the next step in his hopes of pursuing a spot in the NHL this season will be in continuing to impress as the Coyotes host the upcoming Rookie Faceoff Tournament that includes five other NHL squads icing freshmen lineups.

Originally chosen atop the 2018 WHL Draft, the 18-year-old Guenther led the WHL in points per game last season after securing 12 goals and 12 assists across 12 contests.

He understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/HEZ26E5LEE — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 14, 2021

Mason McTavish – Peterborough Petes / Anaheim Ducks

After inking his entry-level contract with Anaheim last month, Mason McTavish is once again ready to star on North American ice following the 2020-21 campaign that saw him play on loan in Switzerland.

While overseas, the physically developed pivot intrigued with his ability to adapt to the pro game, picking up 11 points through 13 appearances with EHC Olten of the second-tier Swiss league. He then headed to Texas where he helped Canada capture its first gold medal at the U18s since 2013.

Slated to return to the Peterborough Petes where he aims to follow up on a successful freshman campaign in 2019-20 that saw him finish sixth in team scoring with 42 points counting 29 goals and 13 assists through 57 showings, McTavish is first putting himself to the test as part of the Ducks’ development camp.

“Competing, knowing where to be offensively and defensively, and doing a good job of that,” McTavish told reporters of his camp goals. “The coaches take you through little things that they think you can get better at. It is a great week for the team.”

Our 2021 first-round pick, Mason McTavish, spoke with the media after today's Development Camp practice. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/s5zZMi0Zzj — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 3, 2021

Xavier Bourgault – Shawinigan Cataractes / Edmonton Oilers

Xavier Bourgault has entered the Edmonton Oilers’ development camp with a goal-oriented mindset.

“I want to show my game and what I can do on the ice,” the Shawinigan Cataractes forward told Oilers team reporter Paul Gazzola. “(I want to) show them that, yes, I am an offensive player, but I can be good in the defensive zone, (and) show them I am good all around the ice.”

A gifted producer, Bourgault has scored north of a point per game over his past two seasons with the Cataractes including a dominant sophomore campaign in 2019-20 when he led the team with 33 goals through 63 appearances and tied for top spot in overall scoring with 71 points.

Meanwhile, the native of L’Islet, Que., is also aiming to earn a spot on the national stage as part of the Canadian rendition that will compete at the 2022 World Juniors co-hosted by Edmonton and Red Deer. Bourgault last suited up for the Great White North as part of Team Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he picked up two points through five outings.

"I want to show that I will able to earn my place here." Hear from 2021 first-rounder Xavier Bourgault as he gets set for his first #Oilers Rookie Camp after being selected 22nd-overall in July. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/pd0CWWZc48 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 15, 2021

Logan Stankoven – Kamloops Blazers / Dallas Stars

Logan Stankoven is the latest player looking to shed concerns over his lacking size.

To his credit, the diminutive pivot continues to do his part, and it was notably enough as the Dallas Stars selected him in the middle of the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Now attending Dallas’ development camp, the Kamloops Blazers forward is ready to show off the offensive skill set he brings, highlighted by his ability to fill the net with regularity. In 2019-20, Stankoven tied for top spot among all WHL freshmen with 29 markers, while he once again dazzled offensively in the recently completed campaign as he recorded seven goals and three assists through just six showings.

Skating on a camp line with Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes) as well as Ottawa 67’s graduate Tye Felhaber, Stankoven ultimately aims to bring his scoring touch to the Stars’ lineup down the road.

“It has just been so cool,” Stankoven said of his camp experience per The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf. “Even the first day I was here, I saw Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn and Ben Bishop walk in. It is almost surreal. You almost look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Wow, I have got a great opportunity here to do something special and make a living playing hockey.’ I don’t take those things for granted.”

Jack Quinn – Ottawa 67’s / Buffalo Sabres

As the Buffalo Sabres embark on a rebuild, one of the club’s most valuable pieces is Jack Quinn of the Ottawa 67’s, a shifty forward who excels at hockey’s most critical aspect: goal scoring.

Chosen by the Sabres with the eighth pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Cobden, Ont., native was the top goal scorer available in his draft class and one of just two CHL players from coast to coast to reach the 50-goal plateau in 2019-20. With the OHL shuttered for the past season, Quinn then had an early opportunity to adjust to the pros where he impressed in putting up nine points through 15 appearances with the Sabres’ farm club in Rochester.

A natural winger, the Sabres are also keen on Quinn’s ability to develop plays and will have him try his hand down the middle as the team takes to the ice in the upcoming 2021 Prospect Challenge.

“I think there are a few things playing centre that kind of bring (my skills) out a bit,” Quinn told Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. “I like playing the puck through the middle of the ice and dictating the play a little bit more, kind of be a little bit more competitive by being more involved in the ‘D’ zone. I think just the fact that I can keep my speed up down the ice instead of starts and stops along the wall might be a bit of an advantage.”

Jack Quinn looks ready to GO pic.twitter.com/Wb5bV0uqN7 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 10, 2021

Dawson Mercer – Chicoutimi Sagueneens / New Jersey Devils

Could Dawson Mercer be among this year’s risers to make the early jump to the NHL?

An all-situations forward who excels at both ends of the ice, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens centre is a coach’s dream, bringing with him the desired skill set that may just make him ready for prime time this fall. The QMJHL’s reigning Defensive Forward of the Year, Mercer also supports his game offensively, where despite being limited to 23 appearances in the pandemic-shortened campaign he notched 1.57 points per game.

But should Mercer return to the Sagueneens, he will do so in a leadership role – he served as an alternate captain in 2020-21 in his first season with the club – while continuing to further refine his game. For now, the next step is taking part in the Devils’ development camp and readying for the 2021 Prospects Challenge.

“Pictures don’t do it justice. It’s not the same unless you’re there in person,” Mercer told reporters about arriving at development camp. “That was the feeling I got when I walked in. You look at the pictures on the wall, the past history they have here, and it makes you want to be part of the organization that much more.”