CHL Stars We’ll Miss: WHL’s B.C. Division

As the new season nears, the Canadian Hockey League is highlighting 2000-born graduated players who will move on to the pro ranks and to other academic programs for the coming campaign:

Kamloops Blazers

A trio of players will move on from the Kamloops Blazers headlined by longtime left-wing Orrin Centazzo who joined the club in 2017-18 after spending the first season-and-a-half of his career in Everett. The ensuing years saw Centazzo notch a career-high 81 points in 2019-20, good for third in team scoring. The Alberta native will turn pro this season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers. Elsewhere, the Blazers will also see a pair of blue-liners graduate in Sean Strange who spent his entire career in Kamloops totaling four seasons and 200 total appearances, as well as Montana Onyebuchi who will join the minor-pro ranks in 2021-22 with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda after splitting time between the Blazers and Silvertips over the past five campaigns.

Life in The OC 🏝, his headed to life in the NFLD! @NLGrowlers @CentazzoOrrin

Orrin Centazzo has signed in the @ECHL! MORE: https://t.co/P2yHIj6Urh — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) September 2, 2021

Kelowna Rockets

A second-round selection by San Jose in the 2019 NHL Draft, left-wing Dillon Hamaliuk is set to elevate to the pros this season, likely carving out a role with the Sharks’ top minor-league affiliate. Splitting five seasons with the Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds, Hamaliuk’s time in the junior ranks is highlighted by an Ed Chynoweth Cup win with the Thunderbirds in his rookie campaign. Meanwhile, the Rockets will also see the departure of fellow winger David Kope who joined the club last season after spending the prior three years as part of the Edmonton Oil Kings, as well as blue-liner Sean Comrie who has committed to the MacEwan Griffins following a pair of seasons in the Okanogan.

🎥 Dillon Hamaliuk won a WHL Championship, and was drafted and signed by the @SanJoseSharks over five WHL seasons with @SeattleTbirds and @Kelowna_Rockets. Another episode of our Class of 2021 series is here! pic.twitter.com/vK9T9iJwmG — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 14, 2021

Prince George Cougars

A familiar face will be gone from the Prince George Cougars’ blue line this season with the graduation of longtime rearguard Jack Sander who spent all four years of his junior career with the club including the 2020-21 campaign in which he served as captain. In all, Sander made 203 total appearances with Prince George that saw him register nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points.

🎥 Jack Sander patrolled the @PGCougars blue line for four seasons, serving as captain during the 2020-21 campaign. Time for another episode in our Class of 2021 series! pic.twitter.com/cOxVvAh96e — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 20, 2021

Vancouver Giants

Three players are set to move on from the Vancouver Giants beginning with veteran defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert. Spending part of five seasons with the club including the past two in which he captained the squad, fans will not have to stray far to keep tabs on their former leader as he recently signed on with the nearby Abbotsford Canucks. Additionally, joining Kannok Leipert in Abbotsford is veteran centre Tristen Nielsen who also landed a minor-pro pact with the AHL club after skating in 241 career contests with Vancouver and Calgary since 2015-16. Lastly, the Giants will also see the departure of fellow forward Eric Florchuk, a former Washington Capitals draftee who has committed to the University of Alberta Golden Bears after splitting 270 contests between Victoria, Saskatoon, and Vancouver since being chosen in the opening round of the 2015 WHL Draft.

The good news keeps on coming! Congratulations to our reigning two-year captain Alex Kannok Leipert who earlier today inked an AHL deal with the Abbotsford Canucks! Read More 📎: https://t.co/bgwEGKvWmq pic.twitter.com/zALWgihHuW — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) August 17, 2021

Victoria Royals

New faces will be throughout the Victoria Royals’ lineup this season beginning up front with veteran left-wing Brandon Cutler who since joining the club to begin the 2018-19 campaign has been a consistent offensive producer highlighted by last season when he finished third in team scoring with 16 points in 22 games. After spending the past five seasons between Red Deer and Victoria, Cutler has committed to the University of Alberta Golden Bears for 2021-22, while also going the academic route is Royals teammate and blue-liner Matthew Smith who will join the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Originally chosen in the 2015 WHL Draft, Smith spent his entire junior career with Victoria in which he collected 34 points over four seasons and 211 total appearances. Meanwhile, the Royals will also see the graduation of goaltender Adam Evanoff who closes out his WHL playing days after registering 49 career victories following stints in Moose Jaw and Victoria.