CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Producing Draft Eligibles

Offering a glimpse of the top performers from coast to coast, CHL Stats Snapshot continues with a look at the league’s most productive first-year draft eligibles, where approaching the holiday break, eight players have already scored 30 or more points:

Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 47 points in 29 games

Standing atop the WHL with 17 goals and 30 assists through 29 appearances, Winnipeg ICE diminutive pivot Matthew Savoie brings elite-level skill an ability to make offensive magic each time he takes a shift. A projected early first-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft class, the native of St. Albert, Alta., is no stranger to draft day fame as he was originally chosen by Winnipeg atop the 2019 WHL Draft.

Matty Savoie shows us why he's so highly touted for the #NHLDraft sealing it for the ICE with a pair of goals late in the third @WHLWpgICE | @TheWHL pic.twitter.com/UXlMvHxcEq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 12, 2021

Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads) – 41 points in 28 games

Making noise out east, Halifax Mooseheads second-year right-wing Jordan Dumais has taken command of the team scoring lead with production that has already outpaced his rookie season totals. In all, through 41 showings this season, the Ile Bizard, Que., native has put up 14 goals and 27 assists, living up to his billing as the 18th overall selection from the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft. That sort of productivity should also see Dumais continue to climb the draft rankings, with the latest report seeing him as a second-half selection.

Jordan Dumais lights the 🚨 for the 9th time this season! @HFXMooseheads | @TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/9j7y2Rg7Pk — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 26, 2021

Conor Geekie (Winnipeg ICE) – 35 points in 29 games

A hulking presence down the middle of the ice, Winnipeg ICE centre Conor Geekie brings an always desirable combination of size and skill. Following a dominant first full season in which he neared point-per-game production, Geekie has reached new offensive heights in 2021-22, already with 10 goals and 25 assists through 29 contests. Originally chosen second overall in the 2019 WHL Draft, the Strathclair, Man., native is once again on the radar for early selection as a projected first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Matthew Seminoff (Kamloops Blazers) – 31 points in 24 games

Sitting a lone point shy of the team lead in scoring, Kamloops Blazers right-wing Matthew Seminoff has proven to be a savvy selection by the club after hearing his name called in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft. Once again drawing attention from talent evaluators, the Coquitlam, B.C., native is making the most of this season where through 24 games he has collected 14 goals alongside 17 assists. Currently, projections show Seminoff as a Day 2 pick at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Seminoff's first career hat-trick has the 4th ranked team in the #CHL up 4-0 heading into the third.@blazerhockey | @TheWHL pic.twitter.com/FwGniGLpVa — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 21, 2021

Luca Del Bel Belluz (Mississauga Steelheads) – 31 points in 25 games

Challenging for the team scoring lead with 31 points counting 14 goals and 17 assists through 25 appearances, Mississauga Steelheads centre Luca Del Bel Belluz boasts high-end skating skill and hockey IQ that makes him a must-see for the scouting community. A projected second-half selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, the product of nearby Woodbridge, Ont., originally joined the Steelheads after being chosen in the third round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

ICYMI, Luca Del Bel Belluz with a casual end-to-end goal 🤩

pic.twitter.com/FtQVsE60jk — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 10, 2021

Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs) – 30 points in 22 games

Expected to headline the 2022 NHL Draft, Kingston Frontenacs exceptional centre Shane Wright plays a complete game with strengths across all areas including two-way play, leadership, and hockey smarts, all underscored by his eye-popping abilities with the puck. The fifth player to be granted early admission into the OHL when he was chosen atop the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the Burlington, Ont., native has dazzled this season with 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points through 22 games, while he now has the opportunity to showcase before a national audience as he competes as part of Team Canada at the 2022 World Juniors.

Jordan Gustafson (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 30 points in 26 games

Leading a Seattle Thunderbirds squad that counts five players who have already inked entry-level contracts at the next level, second-year centre Jordan Gustafson has impressed in collecting 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points through 26 showings this season, a stretch that includes at least one point in eight of his past nine outings. Joining the Thunderbirds after being selected eighth overall in the 2019 WHL Draft, the product of Ardrossan, Alta., projects as a second-half selection in the 2022 NHL Draft class.

All aboard the Gus Bus! 🚌 2022 #NHLDraft prospect Jordan Gustafson gives the @SeattleTbirds the lead! pic.twitter.com/3GqHjTceNY — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 15, 2021

Mathew Ward (Swift Current Broncos) – 30 points in 28 games

Holding an eight-point edge for top spot in team scoring, Swift Current Broncos centre Mathew Ward has decorated the scoresheet this season to the tune of 30 points counting 11 goals and 19 assists through 28 appearances. Despite his smaller stature, talent evaluators had no qualms in selecting Ward with the 14th pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, and the same could repeat itself in the 2022 NHL Draft where current projections per Central Scouting show Ward as a fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-round candidate.