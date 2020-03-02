CHL Stats Snapshot – Plus/Minus Leaders

The plus/minus column reflects the top offensive difference makers, while a look around the CHL shows who is having the biggest positive impact on the ice:

Rossi continues to shine

Already atop the scoring race with 110 points on the season, Ottawa 67’s centre and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Marco Rossi also tops the charts with an incredible plus-65 rating through 53 appearances.

A dynamic offensive producer, Rossi’s play this season has reflected in the plus/minus column as on 21 occasions he has finished at or above a rating of plus-two, including a season-high plus-five performance that came versus the Kingston Frontenacs in late November in which the Austrian native also finished with a hat-trick plus three assists.

Across the OHL, other top performers include Rossi’s Ottawa teammates in veteran forward Austen Keating, who clocks in at plus-54 through 55 games, followed by New Jersey Devils prospect Mitchell Hoelscher who sits at plus-46 in 59 contests.

Khovanov leads in Quebec

Headlining the plus/minus category in the QMJHL is Moncton Wildcats centre Alexander Khovanov, a Minnesota Wild prospect who has impressed with a plus-55 rating through 47 games.

Sitting second in league scoring to 2020 NHL Draft favourite Alexis Lafreniere, Khovanov has shined in reaching 95 points counting 32 goals and 63 assists through 47 appearances this season, a stretch which includes 21 contests where the Russian-born forward finished plus-two or better. Earlier in 2019-20, Khovanov pushed the pace when he finished plus-six in a mid-October contest versus the Saint John Sea Dogs that also saw him tally one goal and five assists.

Beyond Khovanov, other top plus/minus performers from around the QMJHL include Wildcats teammate Jakob Pelletier, a first-round draft choice of the Calgary Flames who sits at plus-54 through 53 appearances, followed by Sherbrooke Phoenix veteran forward Alex-Olivier Voyer who clocks in at plus-53 in 61 games this season.

King of the west

Leading the way out west is Spokane Chiefs veteran blue-liner Noah King who holds a 10-point edge atop the leaderboard at plus-54 through 60 games this season.

A responsible rearguard, King has had a breakout season offensively this season as evidenced by his 37-point showing counting five goals and 32 assists, cratering his previous single-season high of 14 points set one year ago. In his first full season with the high-flying Chiefs, King has come up with 19 appearances in which he has finished at plus-two or better, including a plus-six effort versus the Seattle Thunderbirds in late February that also saw him register one goal and a pair of assists.

Across the WHL, other top plus/minus ratings belong to Lethbridge Hurricanes defenceman Ty Prefontaine, who stands at plus-44 through 60 appearances, followed by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis of the Portland Winterhawks who has recorded a plus-43 rating across 55 contests this season.