CHL recognizes team of officials selected for the 2023 Memorial Cup

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize the work being done by the officiating team that was selected by the director of officials from each of the CHL’s three member leagues for the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Kamloops, BC.

The team of four referees and five linesmen is made up of experienced officials from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Together, this group of officials has more than 110 years of combined experience, ensuring a high quality of refereeing for this championship.

The officials that have been assigned to this event are:

Referees

Dave Lewis (Ontario Hockey League)

Simon Tartre (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Chris Crich (Western Hockey League)

Steve Papp (Western Hockey League)

Linesmen

Brian Birkhoff (Ontario Hockey League)

Maxime Desjardins (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Ron Dietterle (Western Hockey League)

Chad Huseby (Western Hockey League)

Nathan Van Oosten (Western Hockey League)

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia continues today with its fifth round-robin game between the OHL champion Peterborough Petes and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Québec Remparts. The round-robin is set to wrap up tomorrow night when the Seattle Thunderbirds face off against the Kamloops Blazers at 6 p.m. PT. The semi-final is then scheduled to take place on June 2 at 7 p.m. PT before the final on June 4 at 4 p.m. PT.