CHL Prospect Pipeline – Toronto Maple Leafs

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mikhail Abramov

A versatile playmaker, the Russian centre joined the Victoriaville Tigres after being selected in the second round of the 2018 CHL Import Draft. Debuting with the club in the ensuing months, Abramov put together a solid first season in which he approached point-per-game production that counted 16 goals and 38 assists over 62 contests, good for third in team scoring and second-best among freshmen league-wide, helping him to earn a spot on the QMJHL All-Rookie Team. Not yet finished, the 2001-born forward then reached a career-high 76 points in his second season that ranked inside the top-15 in QMJHL scoring. A natural leader, Abramov was appointed captain of the Tigres for the 2020-21 campaign and ultimately helped guide the club to its first playoff championship in 19 years. Along the way, the 2019 fourth rounder put up 30 points through 25 regular-season showings before adding another five goals and 19 assists across 19 playoff contests. Abramov has also seen success on the international stage, highlighted by a bronze-medal win at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he finished second in team scoring with seven points in five games.

A penalty shot in the Final? Yes please! 🙌🏻 Abramov’s dangles makes it 2-1 🐯.#PresidentCup pic.twitter.com/sUDBK6iDUw — QMJHL (@QMJHL) June 5, 2021

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

A Russian-born pivot who played his formative years in Canada, Der-Arguchintsev spent four seasons with the Peterborough Petes from 2016-20 in which he was a consistent offensive producer, notching 38 goals and 163 assists over 248 career contests. In all, Der-Arguchintsev’s time in the junior ranks was highlighted by his final season that saw him finish with a career-best 75 points that sat second in team scoring, while his 63 assists were outpaced by just a pair of players league-wide. A 2018 third-round selection by the Maple Leafs, Der-Arguchintsev spent the past season on loan in his native Russia, competing in 17 games with the KHL’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in which he notched two goals and four assists before later collecting four assists in a six-game trial run with the minor-pro Toronto Marlies. Der-Arguchintsev, 20, signed his entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs in September 2018.

"I think this camp helps a lot to get better, get better at the pro level too in the corners, in the battles as those get harder there. They help you adjust to it so you can feel as comfortable as you can." Semyon Der-Arguchintsev discusses this week's Development Camp. pic.twitter.com/vmVKy7Fckw — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 29, 2019

Kalle Loponen

A modern defenceman who excels in the offensive zone despite his smaller stature, the Finnish blue-liner joined the Sudbury Wolves after being selected in the second round of the 2019 CHL Import Draft. Debuting with the club in the ensuing months, the 2001-born rearguard put together a solid first season that saw him make a smooth transition to the North American environment as he ultimately wrapped up his inaugural campaign with 24 points counting six goals and 18 assists through 56 contests. A late-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Loponen played the past season on loan, making 36 appearances with Karpat of Finland’s top-level junior league in which he dazzled offensively to the tune of 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points.

Nick Robertson

A relentless worker, the budding left-wing plays bigger than his size suggests, while his game is ripe with intriguing offensive upside. Exploding to an 86-point finish in 2019-20, Robertson’s third season with the Peterborough Petes was underscored by 55 tallies in only 46 outings, making him one of just two players from across the circuit to reach the 50-goal plateau, while also helping him to earn a spot on the OHL First All-Star Team. That performance then helped the 2001-born talent earn a four-game run with the Maple Leafs in the 2020 playoffs before splitting the next season between the NHL squad and the minor-pro Toronto Marlies. A Michigan native, Robertson has also earned opportunities with Team USA, including the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he recorded five points in as many games. Originally chosen by Peterborough with the 16th pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Robertson’s junior career has totaled 97 goals and 77 assists for 174 points through 162 contests. Robertson, 19, was selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

#OHLAlumni Class of 2021 🎓: Poised for success within the @MapleLeafs organization, @PetesOHLhockey star Nick Robertson (@nickrobertson01) capped off his three-year #OHL stint with a remarkable 55 goals and 86 points in 46 games 🎥 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) June 20, 2021

William Villeneuve

A solid, two-way defender, the Saint John Sea Dogs rearguard is particularly effective at special teams. Wrapping up the 2019-20 season with 58 points, Villeneuve’s sophomore campaign was highlighted by 17 points coming on the man advantage, while his overall production marked a 39-point uptick from the prior year. In all, the 2002-born defenceman led all blue-liners league-wide in assists and points, helping him to earn recognition as part of the QMJHL Second All-Star Team. The second overall pick from the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Villeneuve’s time in the junior ranks counts 152 total games in which he has registered 97 points, of which three goals and 17 assists came through 33 appearances as part of the league’s most recent season. A fourth-round choice from last summer’s NHL Draft, the product of Sherbrooke, Que., has also showcased internationally, counting six games with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in which he picked up four assists.

William Villeneuve ended the 2019-20 campaign with the most points among #QMJHL defensemen (9G-49A). The @SJSeaDogs blue liner also improved his defensive game as his +/- went from -52 last season to -5 this year. He's ranked 98th overall on the @NHLCentralScout Final List. pic.twitter.com/TOTkgWxK61 — QMJHL (@QMJHL) July 29, 2020