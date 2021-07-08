41 CHL players to participate in Hockey Canada’s U18 Development Camp

41 players from across the Canadian Hockey League will participate in Hockey Canada’s under-18 summer development camp, the national governing body announced Thursday.

“This stage of our Summer Showcase is about bringing together the top under-18 players in Canada to work and learn from an elite-level coaching staff, giving them the necessary skills for their hockey development to grow and succeed,” Hockey Canada director of player personnel Alan Millar said in a statement. “We have an opportunity to connect with the players through on- and off-ice sessions to give them the tools that will only enhance their skill set as they advance through our program and prepare for the upcoming season.”

In addition to the 41 CHL players, Hockey Canada also named its coaching staff for the camp, which includes Steve Hartley (Drummondville Voltigeurs), Stephane Julien (Sherbrooke Phoenix), Brent Kisio (Lethbridge Hurricanes), Alan Letang (Sarnia Sting), Dennis Williams (Everett Silvertips), and Brad Lauer (Edmonton Oil Kings).

The camp will be held from July 25 to Aug. 4 in Alberta.

Development Camp Roster



Goaltenders

Vincent Filion (Moncton)

Charles-Edward Gravel (Blainville-Boisbriand)

Matthew Kieper (Regina)

Domenic DiVicentiis (North Bay)

Defencemen

Jorian Donovan (Hamilton)

Keaton Dowhaniuk (Prince George)

Layton Feist (Regina)

Jake Furlong (Halifax)

Kevin Korchinski (Seattle)

Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville)

Mats Lindgren (Kamloops)

Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw)

Donovan McCoy (Sudbury)

Logan McCutcheon (Lethbridge)

Ty Nelson (North Bay)

Pier-Olivier Roy (Victoriaville)

Spencer Sova (Erie)

Forwards

Sam Alfano (Peterborough)

Connor Bedard (Regina)

Justin Cote (Drummondville)

Nate Danielson (Brandon)

Jordan Dumais (Halifax)

Pano Fimis (Niagara)

Conor Geekie (Winnipeg)

David Goyette (Sudbury)

Kyren Gronick (Prince George)

Cedrick Guindon (Owen Sound)

Jordan Gustafson (Seattle)

Hunter Haight (Barrie)

Connor Levis (Kamloops)

Brandon Liowsky (Saskatoon)

Paul Ludwinski (Kingston)

Bryce McConnell-Barker (Soo)

Nicolas Moldenhauer (Ottawa)

Matthew Poitras (Guelph)

Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg)

Antonin Verreault (Gatineau)

Markus Vidicek (Halifax)

Matthew Ward (Swift Current)

Luke Woodworth (Drummondville)

Koehn Ziemmer (Prince George)