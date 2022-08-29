CHL Prospect Pipeline: Colorado Avalanche

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Oskar Olausson

Joining the junior circuit following his second-round selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the Swedish right-wing split the 2021-22 campaign between the Barrie Colts and Oshawa Generals and showed to be an offensive force with both clubs, ultimately wrapping up the season with 49 points across 55 appearances. A strong skater who terrorizes the opposition with his lethal shot, Olausson was chosen by the Avalanche 28th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft before landing his entry-level contract shortly thereafter. Olausson, 19, has also represented his home nation on several occasions, including the most recent World Juniors.

Ivan Zhigalov

Debuting with the Sherbrooke Phoenix last season, the Belarusian-born netminder put up a solid first season in the North American environment as he found the win column in 26 of his 42 appearances while posting a 2.84 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. Later chosen by the Avalanche late in this summer’s NHL Draft, the 19-year-old will continue to hone his craft in North America next season with the Kingston Frontenacs after re-entering the CHL Import Draft.