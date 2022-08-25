CHL Prospect Pipeline: Buffalo Sabres

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Josh Bloom

A talented left winger noted for his high-end skating and even better release, Bloom was one to watch in his second season with the Saginaw Spirit as he ultimately wrapped up the year just shy of a point-per-game pace in collecting 30 goals and 31 assists through 67 outings, good for second in team scoring. A third-round selection by Buffalo in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old Oakville, Ont., native has since come to terms on an entry-level contract with the club, putting pen to paper in April.

Vsevolod Komarov

A crafty defender, Komarov brings a desirable frame to the back end while he also continues to grow the offensive side of his game as shown last season with the Quebec Remparts where through 60 outings he notched two goals with 17 assists. Chosen in the opening round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the 18-year-old Russian rearguard was later selected by the Sabres midway through the 2022 NHL Draft.

Tyson Kozak

A valuable centre with or without the puck, Kozak made the most of this past season with the Portland Winterhawks where in his first year serving as captain he also backed it offensively to the tune of 69 points coming in 66 appearances to earn a spot on the WHL’s U.S. Second All-Star Team. A 19-year-old native of Souris, Man., Kozak was a savvy selection by the Sabres later in the 2021 class.

Mats Lindgren

Bringing impressive NHL bloodlines, Lindgren is a modern-style defenceman who excels at moving the puck up the ice. Skating in his second season with the Kamloops Blazers, the 17-year-old North Vancouver, B.C., native finished second among all team rearguards with 44 points in 68 outings. The seventh-overall selection from the 2019 WHL Draft, Lindgren will have a chance to raise CHL supremacy next season when the Blazers play host to the Memorial Cup. Lindgren was chosen 106th overall by the Sabres in this summer’s NHL Draft.

Viljami Marjala

Playing with a deceptive approach offensively, the 2003-born left-wing made impressive strides in his second season with the Quebec Remparts, climbing to 46 points in 68 outings to finish sixth in team scoring. The Finnish import then continued to shine in the postseason where he added a goal and seven assists in a dozen games. Marjala was chosen by the Sabres in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Olivier Nadeau

Emerging as a top talent in the QMJHL, Nadeau showed solid progression over three seasons with Shawinigan highlighted by 2021-22 when he climbed to a team-leading 78 points coming in 65 games and an eventual President Cup championship. A native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., the talented right-wing also brings experience from the national stage, having starred with Canada Red at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he tied for second in team scoring with four points in five games. Originally chosen fifth overall by the Cataractes in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Nadeau will join the Gatineau Olympiques for the coming campaign. Nadeau, 19, was chosen by the Sabres with the 97th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and subsequently signed his entry-level contract in May.

Matthew Savoie

An offensive force despite his smaller stature, Savoie has excelled over his time with the Winnipeg ICE, underscored by this past season where the first-year centre led all freshmen with 90 points coming in 65 games, earning a spot on the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team and living up to his billing as the first-overall selection from the 2019 WHL Draft. A native of St. Albert, Alta., the 18-year-old has also earned opportunities internationally including the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where as part of Canada White he put up six points in as many games. The ninth-overall selection from this summer’s NHL Draft, Savoie landed his first contract with Buffalo the following week.