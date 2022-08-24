CHL Prospect Pipeline: Boston Bruins

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Frederic Brunet

Always involved offensively, Brunet has a breakout campaign last season with the Rimouski Oceanic that saw him lead all team defencemen in scoring with 46 points in 63 outings. An 18-year-old native from Gatineau, Que., Brunet was selected by Boston in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Reid Dyck

Turning aside the opposition with his big-time presence and strong positioning, Dyck came on the radar last season in making 23 appearances with the Swift Current Broncos before ultimately being selected by Boston in the sixth round of this summer’s NHL Draft. An 18-year-old from Winkler, Man., Dyck joined Team Canada at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship where he was recognized as a top player for the Great White North.

Jackson Edward

Bringing a throwback, hardnosed style to the defensive end, Edward put together a solid first season with the London Knights that saw him make 54 appearances. He was later rewarded by being selected by Boston late in the 2022 NHL Draft. An 18-year-old native of Newmarket, Ont., Edward will look to elevate the offensive size of his game in the coming season.

Brett Harrison

A big body presence down the middle with the Oshawa Generals, Harrison reached new offensive heights last season where through 65 showings he approached point-per-game production in tallying 27 goals and 34 assists. Originally chosen 16th overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Harrison’s two seasons in the junior circuit have seen him amass 98 points in 123 outings. The 19-year-old native of Dorchester, Ont., has also starred internationally in helping Canada to a gold-medal win at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship. A third-round selection by the Bruins in the 2021 NHL Draft, Harrison inked his first contract with the club earlier this month.

Fabian Lysell

Bringing plenty of speed to the offensive ranks, Lysell had a dominant first season with the Vancouver Giants where through 53 appearances he paced the squad with 62 points following his opening round selection in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. The budding right-wing then continued his impressive clip in the postseason where he led all WHL skaters with 17 assists. Selected 21st overall by Boston in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lysell landed his first contract with the Bruins last August.

Ryan Mast

Taking a step offensively in his second season with the Sarnia Sting, the talented rearguard finished second in scoring among all club blue-liners with 31 points in 59 outings, showing impressive strides when it comes to his scoring touch. A 19-year-old Michigan native, Mast was a sixth-round selection by the Bruins in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Matthew Poitras

Playing a determined game, Poitras gets his name on the scoresheet on most nights as evidenced by last season with the Guelph Storm by collecting 50 points in 68 games, good for third in team scoring, all on the heels of hearing his name called with the 12th pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. Hailing from Brooklin, Ont., the 18-year-old centre was chosen by Boston 54th overall in this summer’s NHL Draft.