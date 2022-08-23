CHL Prospect Pipeline: Arizona Coyotes

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Conor Geekie

Intrigued by the hulking pivot, the Coyotes moved up to 11th overall in this summer’s draft to call upon Conor Geekie of the Winnipeg ICE. Mixing size with skill, the gifted centre brings plenty of potential built on a successful 2021-22 campaign that saw him notch 63 points in 70 games, bringing him to a career total of 93 points in 94 outings since being selected second overall in the 2019 WHL Draft. An 18-year-old native of Strathclair, Man., Geekie inked his entry-level contract with the Coyotes in July.

Dylan Guenther

A natural goal scorer, Guenther has excelled at finding the back of the net during his time with the Edmonton Oil Kings including this past campaign that saw him light the lamp 45 times in 59 regular-season outings before adding another 13 in 16 playoff contests. The top pick from the 2018 WHL Draft, Guenther had a solid beginning with the Oil Kings as he notched 59 points across 58 appearances and claimed the Jim Piggott Trophy as the WHL’s Rookie of the Year. The 19-year-old Edmonton native has also earned opportunities at the international level, joining Team Canada for all three tiers of its Program of Excellence. The ninth-overall selection by Arizona in the 2021 NHL Draft, the talented centre landed his first contract with the Coyotes last August.

Maveric Lamoureux

A big-time defender, Lamoureux brings impressive size mixed with a developing offensive game as demonstrated through his 54 showings with the Drummondville Voltigeurs last season that saw the 18-year-old native of Hawkesbury, Ont., record four goals and 20 assists for 24 points. Originally chosen 12th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, Lamoureux once again heard his name called early on draft day this summer when he was selected by Arizona in the first round of the 2022 class. Lamoureux signed his first contract with the club earlier this month.

Manix Landry

An all-out forward, Landry tantalizes talent evaluators with his high compete level. A natural leader, the gifted centre has captained the Gatineau Olympiques for the past two seasons, underscored by 2021-22 in which he posted career highs in all major offensive categories including 45 points. Born in Salt Lake City in 2002, Landry can return to the southwest after being selected by Arizona in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Jeremy Langlois

Playing as part of an up-and-coming Cape Breton Eagles squad, Langlois is a strong skater who excels in transition where through 60 appearances last season he headlined all club defencemen with 47 points. A first-round selection from the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, the 18-year-old Quebec City native has also starred on the national stage, most recently with Canada Black at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The Coyotes selected Langlois in the third round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Anson Thornton

Signing with the Coyotes as an undrafted free agent last October, Thornton offers up an abundance of size between the pipes and intriguing potential that shined through in his 26 appearances last season with Sarnia. A 19-year-old native of Maple, Ont., Thornton will receive added opportunity in the coming campaign, now as part of the Barrie Colts.