CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Raiders vs. Rebels

Welcome to the national stage.

Available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, fans can tune in Monday as the Prince Albert Raiders visit the Red Deer Rebels, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Mountain.

Entering Monday’s contest, the Raiders have won all three games of the season series to date, including an 8-6 thriller coming December 29. To get you ready, here are three reasons why this latest showdown of WHL clubs is must-see TV:

Raiders’ one-two punch of Wiesblatt and Stanick

In Prince Albert, there is no shortage of offensive options where the group is headlined by San Jose Sharks 2020 first rounder Ozzy Wiesblatt alongside October addition Sloan Stanick. For Wiesblatt, it has been another successful season as he has collected eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points through 31 appearances, a stretch that included an impressive seven-game point streak in which the Calgary native combined for two goals and eight assists. Against the Rebels, it has also been a strong year for Wiesblatt as the most recent meetup saw him finish with a trio of assists. Meanwhile, Stanick has found new offensive heights since arriving in his new home, putting up 11 goals and seven assists through 27 appearances to already eclipse his previous season high. The Manitoba native is sure to have his name circled Monday as the most recent contest against the Rebels saw him twice light the lamp.

Red Deer’s trio of scoring threats

Offering up one of the best offensive attacks in the WHL, the Rebels bring a trio of scorers led by 19-year-old centre Ben King. This season, the Vernon, B.C., native ranks third-best in the WHL with 24 tallies, while his overall production tops his previous high-water mark of 38 points established during 2019-20. Coming away with a goal in his last face off against the Raiders, King will be looking to repeat that feat again Monday. Particularly effective when up a man, King headlines the WHL with 13 power-play markers, while this season has also seen him net the eventual game winner on six occasions. Beyond King, the Rebels also draw impressive offensive support from overage left winger Arshdeep Bains who ranks seventh league-wide with 29 assists. With 46 points on the season, the product of Surrey, B.C., continues to approach his career-best of 51 points that he produced during the 2019-20 campaign. Lastly, rounding out the offensive trio is 19-year-old Finnish defenceman Christoffer Sedoff. Returning to the Rebels after previously suiting up with the club during the 2019-20 campaign, Sedoff has been a productive player from the back end in coming up with three goals and 28 assists for 31 points through 35 appearances.

He leads the loop in PPG. Here's number 12 from Ben King.@Rebelshockey pic.twitter.com/oIxzP7PNst — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 30, 2021

Ungar vs. Chaika

In the blue paint, Monday promises to be a goaltending battle. For the Rebels, the story begins with talented netminder Connor Ungar who is having a breakout season as illustrated by his goals-against average (2.11) and save percentage (.923), both of which rank in the top-five in the WHL. Assuming the starting duties in Red Deer this season, Ungar has found the win column with regularity as he sports a 12-3-1-0 record through 17 showings, a stretch which includes a 5-1 victory over the Raiders in late November that saw him turn aside 28 shots. Meanwhile, between the pipes for Prince Albert is Belarusian-born Tikhon Chaika, the club’s opening round selection from the 2021 CHL Import Draft. With an 8-7-0-1 record on the season, Chaika has taken over the top-job duties in Prince Albert while coming away with a 2.85 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.