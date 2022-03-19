CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Generals vs. Colts

Saturday night is hockey night.

Available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, fans can tune in Saturday as the Oshawa Generals visit the Barrie Colts, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this OHL showdown is must-see TV:

Scouting Haight

The coming week will see plenty of attention paid to Colts rookie centre Hunter Haight. Beyond competing in Saturday’s CBC showdown, the gifted forward has also been tapped to compete in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game slated for Wednesday in Kitchener where as part of Team Red he will have the opportunity to show his wares before hundreds of talent evaluators. A noted two-way centre who can be entrusted in all situations, Haight is a budding playmaker who brings a pro-style game. Debuting with the Colts this season, the promising freshman has impressed in coming up with 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points through 49 appearances. Originally chosen ninth overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the 17-year-old Strathroy, Ont., native is expected to hear his name called early again on draft day as he clocks in 47th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm report.

Offense from Olausson

Linking up with the Generals in early January, Olausson has been a steady offensive presence since his arrival in Oshawa – to the tune of 18 points counting 12 goals and six assists coming in 27 contests. On the season, the Swedish-born right-wing has put together a productive first year in the OHL following his second-round selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft where through 49 games split between Barrie and Oshawa he has produced at a near point-per-game pace in collecting 24 goals with 19 assists. Facing his former club for the fourth time Saturday, Olausson will look to find the scoresheet for the first time after previous hard-battled efforts saw him held scoreless. Selected 28th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2021 NHL Draft, Olausson inked his entry-level contract with the club last August.

Guzda shining between the pipes

Among the top netminders in the circuit, Colts overage backstopper Mack Guzda has been a rock this season where through 38 appearances split between Owen Sound and Barrie he has posted a record of 23-13-1-1 while ranking amongst the league’s best with a .913 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average. Joining the Colts in mid-November, Guzda has been a star with his new club in finding the win column in 18 of his 28 appearances, an effort that helped the Tennessee native sign on with the Florida Panthers as an undrafted free agent last month. Facing the Generals for the third time this season on Saturday, Guzda will look to recapture the magic shown in his last showdown against Oshawa in which he turned aside 27 shots to claim second-star honours and help his squad come away with a 5-1 decision.