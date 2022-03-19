CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Chiefs vs. Silvertips

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Sunday as the Spokane Chiefs visit the Everett Silvertips with puck drop set for 4:05 p.m. Pacific.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this WHL showdown is must-see TV:

Silvertips’ well-balanced attack

Bringing a collection of intriguing offensive talents up front, the Silvertips are headlined by five skaters who have already reached the 20-goal plateau this season, a group which includes 2002-born right-wing and co-captain Jackson Berezowski who leads the squad with 41 markers coming in just 53 games, goal totals outpaced by a lone player league wide. Picking up points in six of his past seven appearances, the native of Yorkton, Sask., continues to intrigue talent evaluators with his dynamic mix of skill. Beyond Berezowski, the forward ranks for the Silvertips also boasts names like leading scorer and overage centre Alex Swetlikoff who pushes the pace in Everett with 69 points through 58 games this season, putting him 13th-best in WHL scoring. Lastly, another name to circle is Finnish-born right-wing Niko Huuhtanen, the second-overall selection from the 2021 CHL Import Draft whose first season in the North American environment has seen him make a seamless transition as he sits third in Silvertips scoring with 67 points in 55 games. Huuhtanen, 18, was chosen in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jackson Berezowski puts his 38th goal of the season on a tee!@WHLsilvertips pic.twitter.com/7Pfn7RdVF2 — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 13, 2022

Bear necessities

Headlined by overage centre Bear Hughes, the imposing pivot plays a power game in Spokane that allows him to find his teammates in opportune scoring positions. On the season, the Idaho native tops the Chiefs with 57 points counting 21 goals and 26 assists coming in 54 appearances. A 2020 fifth-round selection of the Washington Capitals, Hughes has been a mainstay through two full campaigns with the Chiefs, with the current season already seeing him double-digit points north of his previous career high for points. The talented forward also enters Sunday’s showdown riding a hot streak as through eight contests in March he has collected 12 points, including a dominant three-goal, three-assist showing coming against Tri-City last weekend that also counted as Hughes’ first career hat-trick.

Zellweger’s breakout year

One of the most creative puck-movers in the circuit, Everett’s back end is highlighted by 2003-born defenceman Olen Zellweger, a second-round selection from the 2018 WHL Draft who following two modest seasons in Everett has had a breakout campaign in 2021-22. Through 47 games this season, Zellweger has exploded to 12 goals and 52 assists for 64 points – 51 more than his previous career high-water mark – and overall production that places him tied for top spot among all blue-liners league wide. A 2021 second-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks, Zellweger is joined on the Everett blue line by another soon-to-be pro-level defender in Ronan Seeley, a 2020 seventh-round choice of the Carolina Hurricanes who brings an offensive touch of his own where through 48 games this season he has approached near point-per-game production in collecting 11 goals with 30 assists.