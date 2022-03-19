Flyers assign Tyson Foerster to Colts

The Philadelphia Flyers announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon that 20-year-old forward Tyson Foerster has been assigned to the Barrie Colts from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Foerster, who scored 36 goals for the Colts during the 2019-20 season, was Philadelphia’s first round (23rd overall) pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Alliston, Ont. native has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since early November and recorded three points (2-1–3) in nine games with the Phantoms this season.

Foerster had the opportunity to play in the American Hockey League as an underage talent in 2020-21 due to the OHL’s Covid-19 hiatus. He performed well, putting up 10 goals, seven assists and 17 points in 24 games as an 18-year-old.

A 6-foot-2, 194Ib. right-winger, Foerster has produced 46 goals, 57 assists and 103 points through 126 career regular season games for Barrie, who selected him in the third round (55th overall) of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection from the Barrie Jr. Colts U16 program.

Foerster turned heads with two goals and an assist in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, earning Player of the Game honours for Team White. He was voted as the Eastern Conference’s second-most improved player in the 2020 OHL Coaches Poll.

The Colts own a 29-20-4-0 record, sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re in action at home to the Oshawa Generals on Saturday.