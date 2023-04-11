CHL to NHL: Robins plays first game with Sharks

Former Saskatoon Blades forward Tristen Robins made his NHL debut Monday night with the San Jose Sharks.

Robins played 16:25 in a 6-2 loss to Winnipeg where he recorded two shots and one hit.

With Saskatoon, the 21-year-old tallied 200 points (85 goals), the 30th most in franchise history, in 211 games. He played one game for Regina, the club that drafted him 76th overall in the 2016 WHL Draft.

In 63 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, Robins had 38 points (17 goals). The Clear Lake, MB. native was the 56th overall pick by the Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft.