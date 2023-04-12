The Glorious Sons to kick off 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia with The Riverside Party

From May 25 – June 4 in Kamloops, the 2023 Memorial Cup will feature plenty of exciting off-ice activities including concerts, viewing parties, speaker series & more

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 — With the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia less than two months away, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee are proud to announce that the two-time JUNO award-winning rock band The Glorious Sons will kick off the tournament with The Riverside Party presented by Simpcw Resources Group on May 25 at 7:30 p.m. This opening concert will be the first of many to be featured at the Molson Canadian Hockey House, an entertainment zone that will be located just outside the Sandman Centre, over the event’s two weeks in Kamloops.

Tickets for The Glorious Sons will start at $49.50 (plus fees & tax) and they will be available online to the public this Friday at 10:00 a.m. PST. Current ticket holders of the 2023 Memorial Cup will be awarded access to an exclusive pre-sale for this concert via email. The pre-sale for The Glorious Sons will run from today at 10:00 a.m. PST to tomorrow at 10:00 p.m. PST. Outside of The Riverside Party presented by Simpcw Resources Group, all events hosted at the Molson Canadian Hockey House will have complimentary admission based on capacity and be easily accessible to fans throughout the tournament. This will include a free concert series highlighted by performances by DJ Shub (May 31), Gord Bamford (June 1), Dear Rouge (June 3) and several local musicians from Kamloops.

Serving as the official entertainment venue for the entirety of the 2023 Memorial Cup, the Molson Canadian Hockey House will operate as the destination in Kamloops for concerts, viewing parties for each Memorial Cup game, speaker series, food and beverage options, official event merchandise, and more.

Among the many events being held during the Memorial Cup, the Blazing Trails Leadership Series presented by TteS will be highlighted by six-time Olympic medallist and mental health advocate Clara Hughes (May 31 @ 12:00 p.m. – Sandman Centre). Supported by Arrow Transportation Systems Inc., Hughes’ talk will focus on her personal journey through mental illness, immense pressures as a top athlete and her struggles to maintain her wellness – all in an effort to inspire others (fans can obtain their free ticket to Hughes’ event here).

Additionally, as part of the same leadership series, some of hockey’s biggest and brightest names will share stories and excite audience members with their insight at the Molson Canadian Hockey House. Guests will include Marie-Philip Poulin, Meghan Agosta, Ken Hitchcock, Kirk McLean and Manon Rhéaume, along with Kamloops Blazers alumni such as Darryl Sydor, Jarome Iginla, Scott Niedermayer, Darcy Tucker, and Mark Recchi.

A complete schedule of events (including full concert details and speaker lineups) for the Molson Canadian Hockey House will be released in the coming weeks. Other events set to take place within this entertainment space or elsewhere in Kamloops as part of the 2023 Memorial Cup include (please note times and locations of all events are subject to change):

The Arrival of the Cup presented by Kia (May 25 @ 4:00 p.m. at the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Powwow Arbour) : Just a day before the puck drops, fans can obtain a free ticket to come witness this celebration that will mark the arrival of the prestigious Memorial Cup trophy and feature a welcome & prayer by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc along with introductions of all four Memorial Cup teams

Fan Zone (May 26 – June 4 @ Sandman Centre) : Featuring an impressive line-up of activities, including interactive skills games from TopShot Hockey, this area will be a must-see stop for hockey fans of all ages

Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) presented by Switchback Creek (May 26 – June 4 @ Kelson Hall) : The HHOF will showcase its most prized artifacts and trophies in Kamloops, something that is usually only available to fans who visit the HHOF in Toronto. They will also provide one-of-a-kind experiences, such as Aboriginal Hockey, & have displays honouring esteemed Blazers alumni like Niedermayer, Iginla & more

On-Ice Skill Development Sessions (May 26 – June 3 – McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre & Sandman Centre) : With five on-ice development sessions planned (U11, U13, U15, and U18 co-ed players, as well as a special female-only session), aspiring players and goalies can register for this unique opportunity to improve their skills while being inspired by hockey superstars & Kamloops Blazers alumni

Memorial Cup Ball Hockey Tournament presented by Morfco (May 27 & 28 – 300 St. Paul St.) : Organized by the Kamloops Ball Hockey League, interested participants aged 5-13 can register a team or as individuals in this 3-on-3 ball hockey tournament – registration to this event includes an official Memorial Cup jersey & other gre at souvenirs

FemSport Athletics presented by Kamloops Kia (June 3 @ 10:00 a.m. – 300 St. Paul St.) : Women of all backgrounds demonstrate their incredible skill and strength as they compete in a series of challenging fitness tests including a car pulling contest

Scheduled from May 25 – June 4, the 2023 Memorial Cup only has a very limited quantity of ticket packages remaining on Ticketmaster. A full schedule of games for this year’s CHL championship can be found here.

The 2023 Memorial Cup will pit the playoff champion from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with the host Kamloops Blazers, in a four-team round-robin tournament to determine this year’s CHL champion. For more information on the 2023 Memorial Cup, visit chl.ca/memorialcup.