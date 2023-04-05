CHL to NHL: Greaves and Merilainen debut in goal

Former Barrie Colts goaltender Jet Greaves and Kingston Frontenacs netminder Leevi Merilainen both made their NHL debuts Tuesday night.

Greaves stopped 46 shots, the fifth most in an NHL debut since 1955, for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-2 loss to Toronto while Merilainen turned aside 34 saves in an overtime defeat to Carolina.

The 22-year-old Greaves was a free agent signing by the Blue Jackets and spent two seasons with Barrie where he won 20 games in 60 appearances between 2018-20. As a pro, the Cambridge, Ont., native has won 28 games in the AHL with Cleveland and also has 10 wins to his name with Kalamazoo in the ECHL.

Merilianen spent the 2021-22 season in Kingston where he won 31 games, tied for the fourth most by a Fronts goalie in one season. The 71st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Merilainen spent the 2022-23 season in his native Finland before he returned to North America where he had a 41-save shutout in his AHL debut Saturday with Belleville.