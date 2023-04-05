Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 5

CHL Three Stars

Halifax’s Alexandre Doucet (DET) had his best postseason performance to claim Tuesday’s first star. Doucet had a hat-trick as part of a five-point night as the Mooseheads beat Cape Breton 8-2 to take a 3-0 series lead. Doucet’s 115 goals were the fourth most in the CHL in 2022-23.

Jagger Firkus’ (SEA) impressive start to the postseason continued Tuesday as he had a hat-trick to take the second star. After an overtime winner in Game 1 of Moose Jaw’s series with Lethbridge, Firkus’ three goals last night helped the Warriors take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Firkus had a career high 40 goals and 88 points in the regular season.

Ethan Gauthier collected the third after his four points (2G, 2A) powered Sherbrooke to a 6-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand. Gauthier, who is arguably the QMJHL’s top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, had a career high 69 points in the regular season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1). Ottawa vs. (8) Oshawa — 67’s lead series 2-1

Game 3: Generals 5-4 67’s (OT)

Ryan Gagnier scored 23 seconds into overtime as the Generals got back into their series with the no.1 seeded 67’s

Cameron Butler (CBJ) scored twice for Oshawa while Cal Ritchie had three assists, including the primary on Gagnier’s winner.

Jack Beck (CGY) had forced overtime as he tied the game with just 5.2 seconds left in regulation

Game 4 is April 6 at 7:05pm ET

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Mississauga — Battalion lead series 2-1

Game 3: Battalion 5-2 Steelheads

Kyle McDonald (DAL) had three points (2G, 1A) as North Bay re-took the series lead

Matvey Petrov (EDM) registered three assists for the Battalion while Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) stopped 33 shots.

Game 4 is April 5 at 7pm ET

(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton — Series tied 2-2

Game 4: Bulldogs 5-3 Barrie

Nick Lardis’ three points (2G, 1A) paced the Bulldogs to a victory that evened their series with Barrie

Cole Brown and Jorian Donovan (OTT) each had a goal and an assist for the defending J. Ross Robertson Cup champions

Game 5 is April 6 at 7:30pm ET

(4) Peterborough vs. (5) Sudbury – Petes lead series 3-0

Game 3: Petes 5-3 Wolves

Avery Hayes scored twice as Peterborough put themselves ahead 3-0 in their series with Sudbury

Donovan McCoy had three helpers while Chase Stillman (NJ) had two assists

Game 4 is April 5 at 7:05pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Windsor vs. (8) Kitchener — Rangers lead series 3-0

Game 3: Rangers 6-3 Spitfires

Mitchell Martin and Carson Rehkopf each had three points (1G, 2A) as the eighth seeded Rangers have the top ranked Spitfires on the brink of elimination

Francesco Arcuri’s (DAL) first goal of the postseason stood as the game-winner

Simon Motew and Reid Valade both scored into the empty-net while Marco Costantini made 40 saves

Alex Christopoulos and Matthew Maggio (NYI), who combined for 103 goals in the regular season, each scored their first goals of the series.

Game 4 is April 6 at 7pm ET

(2) London vs. (7) Owen Sound — Knights lead series 3-0

Game 3: Knights 3-2 Attack (OT)

London made it consecutive overtime victories as Ryan Humphrey scored the winner at 13:18 to gives the Knights a 3-0 lead

Denver Barkey had scored twice in regulation for London

Cedrick Guindon (MTL) and Servac Petrovsky (MIN) had goals for Owen Sound

Game 4 is April 6 at 7pm ET

MAILLOUX SHOT

HUMPHREY REBOUND KNIGHTS IN OT!! pic.twitter.com/ud42rjz9pY — London Knights (@LondonKnights) April 5, 2023

(3) Sarnia vs. (6) Guelph — Sting lead series 3-0

Game 3: Sting 8-4 Storm

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) had two goals for Sarnia as they put themselves in prime position to advance to the second round

Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) and Ethan Del Mastro (CHI) each had two assists for the Sting

Game 4 is April 6 at 7pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Quebec vs. (8) Charlottetown — Remparts lead series 3-0

Game 3: Remparts 8-2 Islanders

Evan Nause (FLA) scored twice in Quebec’s win over Charlottetown that gave the no.1 seeded Remparts a 3-0 series lead

Seven different Remparts recorded two assists: Daniel Agostino, Zachary Bolduc (STL), Nathan Gaucher (ANA), Jeremy Langlois, Elliot Lavoie, Justin Robidas (CAR) and Theo Rochette

Game 4 is April 5 at 7pm ET

(2) Halifax vs. (7) Cape Breton — Mooseheads lead series 3-0

Game 3: Mooseheads 8-2 Eagles

In addition to Doucet’s hat-trick, Markus Vidicek had a pair of goals while Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Josh Lawrence each had four points (1G, 3A)

Jacob Newcombe scored both of Cape Breton’s goals

Game 4 is April 5 at 6pm ET

#LGRW prospect Alexandre Doucet had five points, including his first #QPlayoffs hat-trick, for the @HFXMooseheads as they took a commanding 3-0 series lead on Cape Breton after an 8-2 victory in Game 3! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/9S5bPnCG8K — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 5, 2023

(3) Moncton vs. (6) Baie-Comeau — Wildcats lead series 2-1

Game 3: Wildcats 5-2 Drakkar

Moncton regained home ice advantage after a 5-2 road win that saw five different skaters find the back of the net

Yoan Loshing’s four postseason goals are tied for the second most in the QMJHL

Game 4 is April 5 at 7pm ET

(4) Chicoutimi vs. (5) Rimouski — Oceanic lead series 3-0

Game 3: Oceanic 5-1 Sagueneens

Alexandre Lefebvre had two goals to lead Rimouski to a commanding 3-0 series lead against the higher seeded Sagueneens

Shawn Pearson had a pair of assists for the Oceanic

Game 4 is April 5 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (8) Blainville-Boisbriand — Phoenix lead series 3-0

Game 3: Phoenix 6-2 Armada

Gauthier wasn’t the only Phoenix skater to tally four points as both Justin Gill and Joshua Roy (MTL) each had a goal and three assists

Cole Huckins (CGY) also chipped in with two points (1G, 1A)

Game 4 is April 5 at 7pm ET

(2) Gatineau vs. (7) Saint John — Olympiques lead series 2-1

Game 3: Sea Dogs 3-2 Olympiques

Gatineau saw its 25-0-1 streak ended by the defending Memorial Cup champions Tuesday

Nicolas Bilodeau had the game-winner at 12:51 of the third

Brady Burns and Noah Reinhart also scored for the Sea Dogs

Game 4 is April 5 at 6pm ET

(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Drummondville — Voltigeurs lead series 2-1

Game 3: Voltigeurs 4-1 Tigres

Tristan Roy had a goal and an assist as the Voltigeurs took their first lead of the series

Xavier Fortin tallied a pair of helpers while Riley Mercer made 27 saves

Game 4 is April 5 at 7pm ET

(4) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (5) Shawinigan — Huskies lead series 2-1

Game 3: Huskies 4-0 Cataractes

Thomas Couture stopped all 32 shots he faced to backstop the Huskies to a series lead

Tristan Allard and Emeric Gaudet each had two points (1G, 1A)

Game 4 is April 5 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (8) Medicine Hat — ICE lead series 3-0

Game 3: ICE 7-2 Tigers

The ICE had goals from seven different skaters as they pushed themselves to a commanding series lead over Medicine Hat

Ben Zloty, who led WHL defencemen in points during the regular season, had three assists

Gavin McKenna, the first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Draft, scored his first postseason goal

Game 4 is April 5 at 9pm ET

(3) Saskatoon vs. (6) Regina — Pats lead series 2-1

Game 3: Blades 4-3 Pats (OT)

Egor Sidorov scored the overtime winner at 5:19 as the Blades got a much-needed win in their series with Regina

Brandon Lisowsky had forced overtime after his goal tied the game at 3-3 with just 27 seconds left in regulation

Regina’s Connor Bedard scored his CHL leading sixth goal of the playoffs in defeat

Game 4 is April 5 at 9pm ET

(4) Moose Jaw vs. (5) Lethbridge — Warriors lead series 3-0

Game 3: Warriors 6-2 Hurricanes

In addition to Firkus’ hat-trick, Atley Calvert found the back of the net twice for Moose Jaw

Brayden Yager registered two assists for the Warriors

Game 4 is April 5 at 9pm ET

In his first three #WHLPlayoffs games this year, #SeaKraken prospect Jagger Firkus has: A. a double OT winner 🚨

B. a hat-trick 🎩🎩🎩

C. eight points #RoadtoMemorialCup | @MJWARRIORS pic.twitter.com/P2NJjLzPp1 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 5, 2023

Western Conference

(1) Seattle vs. (8) Kelowna — Thunderbirds lead series 3-0

Game 3: Thunderbirds 4-1 Rockets

Seattle need third period goals from Jordan Gustafson (VGK), Lucas Ciona (CGY) and Kyle Crnkovic to finally put the Rockets away to take a 3-0 series lead

Andrew Cristall had given Kelowna a 1-0 lead before Dylan Guenther (ARI) knotted things up after 40 minutes

Jared Davidson (MTL) notched two assists for the T-Birds.

Game 4 is April 5 at 10:05pm ET

(2) Kamloops vs. (7) Vancouver — Blazers lead series 3-0

Game 3: Blazers 5-0 Giants

Dylan Ernst stopped 17 shots as he blanked the Giants for the second time in three games

Caeden Bankier (MIN) led the offensive charge with three points (2G, 1A) while Matthew Seminoff (DAL) had three assists

Game 4 is April 6 at 10pm ET

(4) Prince George vs. (5) Tri-City — Americans lead series 2-1

Game 3: Americans 4-2 Cougars

Parker Bell’s (CGY) three points led the Americans to a series lead over Prince George

Lukas Dragicevic recorded two helpers while Jalen Luypen (CHI) had a goal and an assist

Game 4 is April 5 at 10:05pm ET

