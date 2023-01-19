CHL to NHL: 2022 Memorial Cup MVP Dufour debuts with Isles

Former Saint John Sea Dog William Dufour made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders Wednesday night.

Dufour played 6:48 in a 4-1 loss to Boston and recorded one hit.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a standout final year in junior that concluded with a Memorial Cup title in 2022. Dufour was named tournament MVP after he tallied seven goals in eight games that was highlighted by a four-goal game that booked the Sea Dogs’ spot in the final where they beat Hamilton 6-3.

His tremendous 2021-22 season saw him claim the Michael Briere Trophy as QMJHL MVP after he scored 56 goals and 116 points. That summer, he would claim gold with Canada at the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton.

Over the course of 203 games in the QMJHL with Rouyn-Noranda, Chicoutimi, Drummondville and Saint John, Dufour tallied 221 points (110 goals).

In 37 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders this season, Dufour had 13 goals and 25 points.