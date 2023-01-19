CHL Daily: Bolduc leads Remparts to emphatic victory

CHL Three Stars

Zachary Bolduc’s (STL) second five-point game of the season led Quebec to a monster 11-2 win over Baie-Comeau and himself to the night’s first star. Bolduc’s 69 points are the third most in the QMJHL while he is a goal shy of 30 on the year.

Ivan Ivan secured the second star in dramatic fashion as his overtime winner completed his hat-trick and gave Cape Breton a 5-4 win over Acadie-Bathurst. It was the first three-goal game of Ivan’s QMJHL career and he leads the team in scoring with 48 points this year.

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) scored the OT winner for Everett as he claimed the third star after a four-point night (2G, 2A) in a 4-3 win over Lethbridge. Hemmerling sits third in Silvertips scoring with 37 points (14 goals).

Nightly notes

OHL

Nick DeGrazia had three points (2G, 1A) as Sudbury knocked off Niagara 6-4 on the road. David Goyette (SEA) also added three assists as the Wolves pushed its streak to 2-0-2. In defeat, the IceDogs’ Valdemar William Hull scored his first OHL goal.

Soo captain Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) had two goals and an assist while Julian Fantion scored twice in a 6-3 win over Saginaw. Brenden Sirizzotti and Kalvyn Watson also chipped in with 1-2 in the victory.

Another monster night from BMB 💪 The @NYRangers prospect had another productive night for the @OHLHoundPower, tallying a pair of goals and an assist in a 6-3 victory 📽️ pic.twitter.com/xijpE7GVjX — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 19, 2023

QMJHL

In Quebec’s empathic win over Baie-Comeau, Patrick Roy recorded his 499 th victory as head coach of the Remparts. Justin Robidas (CAR) and Nicolas Savoie each had four assists while Theo Rochette and Pier-Olivier Roy each had two goals and an assist. The win pushed the Remparts’ streak to 5-0-2 and opened a seven-point lead on Halifax for first place in the Eastern Conference.

victory as head coach of the Remparts. Justin Robidas (CAR) and Nicolas Savoie each had four assists while Theo Rochette and Pier-Olivier Roy each had two goals and an assist. The win pushed the Remparts’ streak to 5-0-2 and opened a seven-point lead on Halifax for first place in the Eastern Conference. Tommy Cormier had three points (1G, 2A) as Victoriaville beat Gatineau 5-2 in a clash between the top two teams in the Western Conference. The victory was the third straight for the Tigres.

Shawinigan made it three straight wins courtesy of a 4-1 win against Saint John. Isaac Menard had two assists as four different players found the back of the net.

Julien Beland, Charles Cote and Luka Verreault each had 1-1 as Rimouski defeated Chicoutimi 5-2 to maintain third place in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Marchon had a pair of goals for Charlottetown in a 5-3 win against Moncton while Jakob Robillard stopped 32 shots.

Superbe séquence qui mène au 13e filet de la saison de Félix Lacerte! 👏 Félicitations à Félix Plamondon qui récolte son tout premier point en carrière dans la LHJMQ! (passe) ☺️ SHA | 4-1 | SNB#JeSuisCataractes pic.twitter.com/v0qI9t8NW4 — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) January 19, 2023

WHL

Carson Lambos (MIN) had two goals and an assist while Zach Benson had four points (1G, 3A) as Winnipeg hammered Prince Albert 8-1. Former Raider Carson Latimer (OTT) also scored his first goal as a member of the ICE as their streak hit 5-0-1.

Three unanswered third period goals, capped by Jaxsen Weibe’s game-winner, gave Prince George a 6-5 win over Calgary. Wiebe, Chase Wheatcroft and Koehn Ziemmer all had three points in the win.

Max Wanner (EDM) had the overtime winner for Moose Jaw as they won 5-4 in Saskatoon. Atley Calvert contributed four points (2G, 2A) while Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) and Brayden Yager had two assists each.

Tri-City erased a four-goal first period deficit to beat Victoria 5-4 that was capped by Ethan Ernst’s game-winner at 13:54 of the third. The victory moved the Americans’ streak to 4-0-2 as they sit fifth in the Western Conference.

Brayden Boehm had the shootout decider as Medicine Hat beat Swift Current 5-4 in the sixth-round. Bogdans Hodass scored twice in regulation for the Tigers who made it back-to-back wins.

#GoSensGo prospect Carson Latimer scores his first in a @WHLWpgICE jersey in his return to Prince Albert ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VSghvfnIGQ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 19, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.