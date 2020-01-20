CHL Leaders: Foulk begins exciting career in commercial real estate

Griffin Foulk has had a full calendar since wrapping up his days in the Western Hockey League in 2015-16.

After spending part of four seasons and nearly 200 career contests with the Everett Silvertips, Seattle Thunderbirds, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Swift Current Broncos, the former defenceman and Denver native then tried his hand at the pro ranks with the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush before returning home and earning a political science degree at University of Colorado Boulder.

“As a young kid when you sign a contract in the WHL, (schooling) is obviously far from your mind,” Foulk to Junior Hockey Magazine as part of its CHL Leaders segment. “At the time, you’re not really thinking about the educational standpoint and the scholarship program, but as you start to progress, you realize that it may be a reality and that it is not a bad backup plan to have.

“I think it really gets underestimated how big of an advantage that is for individuals coming out of the league. It really allows you to pursue your passion and not have to worry about that financial commitment.”

Foulk also credits the Canadian Hockey League for helping him form many of the life skills he uses today.

“You leave home, you’re living on your own with a host family, and no one is really telling you what to do,” Foulk detailed. “You have to take it upon yourself and hold yourself accountable to get things done and be productive, whether it’s with hockey or school.”

Recently entering the professional world as a commercial real estate broker with Denver-based Stream Realty Partners, Foulk is primarily responsible for assisting in leasing transactions for local property owners.

“We analyze market trends and help be their best advocate for real estate decisions in the commercial sector,” Foulk concluded. “I am starting to cut my teeth in it. I finished school in July and then rolled right into this in the fall. I am fairly new but I am enjoying it.”