CHL Leaders: Doornbosch lives lifelong dream in making NHL appearance

Jamie Doornbosch has a decorated background in hockey.

Following four full seasons with the Peterborough Petes and Kitchener Rangers, the former defenceman realized his lifelong dream in 2011 when he skated in an NHL game with the New York Islanders, a moment he vividly remembers today.

“It was pretty much a whirlwind 24 hours,” Doornbosch told Junior Hockey Magazine as part of its CHL Leaders segment. “I got to meet a lot of people and you can’t put a price on having your family see you play in an NHL game. Skating out there in warmups and on the ice was a pretty special experience.”

Not yet finished on the ice, Doornbosch elected to continue his playing days with the varsity Huskies at Saint Mary’s University from 2011-16 before returning to the minor-pro level where he skated in more than 100 career contests between the AHL and ECHL.

“I was lucky enough that I was able to go play pro again after almost six years of school,” Doornbosch added. “It was great to kind of feed that dream and see what it is like playing down there professionally.”

In the classroom, Doornbosch also found success, earning degrees in entrepreneurship and marketing, a background he puts to use today in his role as a business analyst with London, Ont.-based Dental Strategy, a leading business consultant for Canadian dentists. In all, it was an opportunity that became possible given Doornbosch’s time in the junior circuit that granted him access to the CHL’s invaluable scholarship program.

“It was pretty incredible to be able to go (to university) and know that a lot of this is taken care of and if you work hard then the team will help you out as well,” Doornbosch concluded. “Every player has a different opportunity and the package certainly helps a lot in being able to realize your educational goals as well as your professional goals.”