2019-20 CHL Season in Review: Top Defencemen

With the 2019-20 campaign concluded, the Canadian Hockey League is reviewing this season’s top performers:

Hoefenmayer headlines the back end

Modern defencemen must have the ability to generate offense from the back end. When it comes to Ottawa 67’s fifth-year blue-liner Noel Hoefenmayer, there is no shortage of creativity with the puck.

Skating in 58 contests this season, the 21-year-old set a new career high in notching 82 points to lead all CHL rearguards. Hoefenmayer is also the first 67’s defenceman to score 80 or more points in a season since Brian Campbell wrapped up the 1998-99 campaign with 12 goals and 75 assists. In all, the North York, Ont., native finished this season with 20 more points than a year ago despite skating in 10 fewer contests. Additionally, on 10 occasions this season Hoefenmayer finished with three or more points, including a three-goal effort that counted the overtime winner for a 5-4 victory versus the Hamilton Bulldogs coming in late October.

Across the circuit, other top scoring defencemen included San Jose Sharks first-round pick Ryan Merkley who proved to be a terrific fit with the London Knights as he wrapped up the season with a career high of 76 points. In the WHL, top scoring honours belonged to Lethbridge Hurricanes sophomore Alex Cotton, whose 67-point effort led league rearguards, helping him rank 118th among North American skaters ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft which will be his second year of eligibility. From the QMJHL, leading the way from the back end was Saint John Sea Dogs defender William Villeneuve who scored at nearly a point-per-game pace in finishing with nine goals and 49 assists through 64 appearances. Another 2020 NHL Draft eligible, Villeneuve sits 108th among North American blue-liners.