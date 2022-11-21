CHL Daily: Sherbrooke takes down the Remparts

CHL Three Stars

Angus MacDonell claimed Sunday’s first star after a four-goal effort against Oshawa. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect scored his second hat-trick of the season and then added a fourth goal in overtime to secure the Sting a 6-5 win. MacDonell has 11 goals and 14 points in 21 games this year.

Joshua Roy (MTL) registered five points for the Phoenix to take the second star as they ended Quebec’s 16-0-1 streak The Habs prospect scored three times and added two assists as he was involved in all five of Sherbrooke’s goals in a 5-1 win. Roy has 32 points in 19 games this season.

Ty Voit (TOR) chipped in with four assists in Sarnia’s win over the Generals to claim the third star. It was the fourth time this season Voit has had four assists as he continues to lead the OHL in scoring with 36 points.



Nightly notes

OHL

Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) has the overtime winner for Ottawa as they won 4-3 in Mississauga. The 67’s erased a 3-1 deficit in the process as won their ninth straight and moved to 18-1-0. Ottawa’s 94 goals are the most in the OHL.

Alex Christopoulas had two goals and an assist as Windsor doubled up Kitchener 8-4. Michael Renwick (1G, 2A) had three points while Ryan Abraham and Anthony Crisoforo each chipped in with two assists.

Kingston won their second straight courtesy of a 6-2 road win over Sudbury. Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had three points (2G, 1A) while Ivan Zhigalov (COL) stopped 49 shots.

Oliver Bonk had the shootout decider as London won 4-3 in Sault Ste. Marie. Denver Barkey, Ryan Del Monte and Logan Mailloux (MTL) all scored in regulation while Brett Brochu made 39 saves.

Start your Monday morning with four goals from @StingHockey's Angus MacDonell! 🚨🚨🚨🚨 2023 #NHLDraft prospect finished things off in OT on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FIrdW4czOg — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 21, 2022

QMJHL

David Spacek (MIN) had three points (1G, 2A) as the Phoenix took down the Remparts while Ethan Gauthier had two assists. Sherbrooke continues to lead the Western Conference with a 16-4-2 record.

Samuel Savoie had a pair of goals for Gatineau as they won their fifth straight after they took down Blainville-Boisbriand 6-4. Cole Cormier’s three points (1G, 2A) pushed his point streak to 17 games while Zach Dean (VGK) contributed a goal and two helpers.

Marc-Andre Gaudet’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner for Chicoutimi while Zachary Gravel and Fabrice Fortin each had two assists.

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.