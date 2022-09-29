CHL Daily: Sept. 29, 2022

CHL Three Stars:

Acquired only 10 days ago from Medicine Hat, Steven Arp made quite the impression Wednesday as he scored twice and had an assist in Winnipeg’s 6-2 win over Prince Albert to claim the night’s first star.

Connor McClennon, who is coming off of a 43-goal campaign in 2021-22, opened his account with a pair of goals in the ICE’s win to be named the evening’s second star.

Connor Dale, in only his second career WHL game, had three assists for the ICE earn the third star of the night.

Nightly notes:

Conor Geekie made his season debut for the ICE and in the process scored his first goal of the season. The 11th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (ARI) also registered five shots on goal.

After he went 34-3-1 a year ago, ICE goaltender Daniel Hauser moved to 2-0-0 on the season after a 26-save performance Wednesday.

Zach Benson registered two assists and now has three points (one goal) early on this season.

Prince Albert’s Landon Kosior and Carson Latimer both made their season debuts after they were returned to the club from NHL training camps.

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.