September 29, 2022

Ducks sign Hinds to entry-level contract

by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Sherbrooke Phoenix defenceman Tyson Hinds to a three-year entry-level contract.

Hinds was 76th overall pick by the Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old has played 148 games in the QMJHL across spells with Shawinigan, Rimouski and Sherbrooke where he has tallied 62 points (20 goals).

In 2021-22, Hinds split time between the Oceanic and Phoenix where he recorded 35 points.

Hinds played for the Ducks Tuesday night in their 5-4 loss to San Jose in preseason action. The Gatineau native played 18:22 and recorded one assist and five hits.

It was announced recently that Hinds will wear an ‘A’ for the Phoenix in 2022-23.

