CHL Daily: Savoie shines as Bedard’s streak hits 20 games

CHL Three Stars

Matthew Savoie (BUF) had a career night to claim the first star as he racked up six points in Winnipeg’s 9-5 win over Regina. Savoie had a hat-trick, the first of his WHL career, while he also added three assists.

North Bay’s Kyle Jackson (SEA) led the way as his third career OHL hat-trick earned him the second star. Jackson’s three goals powered the Battalion to a 6-2 win over Kingston.

Owen Pederson also starred in Winnipeg’s victory over Regina as he collected the third star after a four-point night. Pederson scored twice and tallied two assists to take his season point total to 33.

Nightly notes

OHL

Justin Ertel had a career high four points (1G, 3A) in North Bay’s win over Kingston as the Battalion remained in first place in the Central Division. Josh Bloom (BUF) made his debut with the team after he was acquired from Saginaw earlier in the day and made an immediate impact with a 1-1 effort while Matvey Petrov (EDM) extended his point streak to 15 games after he recorded two assists.

Theo Hill, Zayne Parekh and Sebastien Gravel each scored as Saginaw took down Niagara 3-2 to take the lead in the West Division.

Brennan Othmann (NYR) scored his first goals with the Petes, while J.R. Avon (PHI), Connor Lockhart (VAN) and Jack Van Volsen also scored as Peterborough beat Oshawa 4-0. Michael Simpson made 26 saves in goal to record the shutout.

Brennan Othmann has his first as a member of @PetesOHLhockey! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZdOxo72Bvs — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 18, 2022

QMJHL

Xavier Fortin buried the overtime winner for Baie-Comeau in a 3-2 victory over Victoraville. Raphael Blouin and Eliott Simard each had 1-1 for the Tigres, whose 27 points are the third most in the QMJHL this season.

WHL

Connor McClennon had four points (1G, 3A) while Zach Benson had a goal and two assists in the ICE’s emphatic win over Regina. In defeat, Connor Bedard had three points as he extended his point streak to 20 games and in the process, became the first WHL player since Brendan Shinnimin a decade ago to record a 20-game point streak in back-to-back seasons. Bedard has 19 goals and 46 points over the 20 games.

Only Connor Bedard could extend his point streak to 20 games in this fashion 😲 @WHLPats #CB98 pic.twitter.com/ps8ck1Vk4D — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 18, 2022

