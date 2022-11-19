CHL Daily: Dumais and Thornton star Friday night

CHL Three Stars

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) once again starred for Halifax as he recorded his second six-point game of the season in a 9-4 win over Saint John to claim the first star. Dumais had a hat-trick and added three assists to take his season total to 48 points, the most in the CHL.

Hudson Thornton had the best night of his WHL career Friday to earn the second star as he tallied six points in Prince George’s 9-1 win in Victoria. Thornton scored his first WHL hat-trick and then added three assists for good measure as he extended his point streak to 12 games. His 29 points this year leads all WHL d-men.

Chase Stillman (NJ) scored four times and added an assist to take the evening’s third star as the Petes won 7-3 in Mississauga. In 17 games this year, Stillman has seven goals and 16 points.

Ottawa moved 17-1-0 thanks to a 4-3 victory in Hamilton as four different skaters found the back of the net for the 67’s.

While Stillman stole the show for the Petes, Brennan Othmann (NYR) had a pair of assists as Peterborough made it back-to-back wins.

Sasha Pastujov (ANA) made an immediate impact in his Sarnia debut as he scored and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Windsor. The Sting are 2-0-1 over their last three tilts.

Flint pushed its streak to 4-0-2 thanks to a 6-4 road decision over London as Zacharie Giroux had a pair of goals. The Knights’ Sean McGurn extended his point streak to 10 games courtesy of a third period goal.

Colby Barlow, Ethan Burroughs and Deni Goure each scored as Owen Sound edged Oshawa 3-2, who have now lost eight straight. The Attack, on the other hand, are winners of four straight and remain atop the Midwest Division.

Barrie erased a 3-2 deficit in Sudbury to win 4-3 as Evan Vierling and Chris Grisolia scored in the third period. Rookiet goaltender Ben West made 42 saves in the Colts net to earn him fourth win.

Roman Schmidt (TB) assisted on both of Joseph Serpa’s goals as Kitchener beat North Bay 3-2. Marcus Vandenberg made 39 saves to secure his first OHL win.

Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had three points (2G, 1A) and scored in the shootout as Kingston ended a mini three-game skid with a 5-4 win over the Greyhounds. Ivan Zhigalov (COL) stopped 44 shots for the Fronts.

Guelph scored four times in the third, including two from Danny Zhilkin (WPG), to come from behind to beat Niagara 6-4. Max Namestnikov, in his Storm debut, stole the show with a four-point (2G, 2A) performance.

James Malatesta (CBJ) had four points (2G, 2A) and Nathan Gaucher (ANA) had two goals and an assist as Quebec won 5-0 in Rimouski. Quentin Miller stopped all 38 shots while Theo Rochette’s made it 13 games straight games with at least a point as the Remparts’ streak extended to 16-0-1.

In addition to Dumais’ performance for the Mooseheads, Evan Boucher scored the third hat-trick of his QMJHL career and added two assists in the win.

Zach Dean (VGK) had a hat-trick and two assists while Tristan Luneau (ANA) had a career best five points (2G, 3A) in Gatineau’s triumph over Drummondville. Samuel Savoie (CHI) also chipped in with a goal and two helpers while Cole Cormier’s point-streak hit 16 games as he contributed three assists.

Kale McCallum buried the overtime winner for Val d’Or with just six seconds left as they beat Charlottetown 3-2.

Blainville-Boisbriand scored five straight as they defeated Shawinigan 5-2. Josh Lawrence had three assists for the Armada as his point-streak hit six games where he has 16 points over that span.

Cape Breton scored three times in the final 4:42 to steal a 5-4 win over Baie-Comeau. Olivier Houde had three assists in the victory while Charles Boutin and William Shields each had 1-1.

Alex Carr had the first game-winner of his QMJHL career as Rouyn-Noranda took down Moncton 3-2.

Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Aidan Litke and Ryder Thompson all had 1-1 as Portland beat Everett 4-1 as they moved to 15-1-2.

Kamloops captain Logan Stankoven had 1-2 as he led the Blazers to a 4-1 win in Vancouver. In 12 games this year, Stankoven has 12 goals and 26 points.

Andrew Cristall, Colby Dach (CHI) and Marcus Pacheco all had four points (2G, 2A) as Kelowna stormed past Spokane 10-3. Noah Dorey, Nolan Flamand and Jackson DeSouza all recorded two assists in the victory.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had a pair of goals, and extended his point streak to 13 games in the process, as Moose Jaw edged Swift Current 5-4. Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) chipped in with two assists for the Warriors while the Broncos’ Matthew Ward had three points (2G, 1A).

Egor Sidorov had the overtime winner as Saskatoon won a back-and-forth affair 4-3 over Medicine Hat. Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had a goal and an assist as he made it six straight games with a point.

Tyson Greenway scored twice and Lukas Dragicevic notched two assists as Tri-City beat Calgary 4-3. Dragicevic pushed his point streak to 13 games and sits second in d-men scoring this season with 27 points.

Noah Chadwick had the lone goal in the shootout as Lethbridge took down Red 3-2. Harrison Meneghan continued his impressive start to the year as he turned aside 35 shots to earn his seventh win of the season, the third most among rookie goaltenders.

Gavin Hodnett had the best game of his young WHL career as he scored his first career hat-trick and added two assists as Edmonton beat Brandon 5-3. Captain Cole Miller also scored twice for the Oil Kings.

