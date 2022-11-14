CHL Daily: Remparts keep streak alive while Hitmen win seventh straight

CHL Three Stars

Josh Lawrence had a season-high five points as he led Blainville-Boisbriand to victory and the night’s first star. Lawrence had three goals and two assists as the Armada won 5-2 over Rouyn-Noranda. The Fredericton native has 12 points over his last four games and has 25 points (12 goals) in 20 games this season.

Charles-Edward Gravel was spectacular between the pipes for the Armada in the win as he made a career high 55 saves in the victory to collect the second star.

Owen Beck (MTL) secured his first hat-trick of the season to be named third star. Beck scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 win over Kingston and has 13 goals and 22 points in 15 games this year.

Nightly notes

OHL

Servac Petrovsky’s (MIN) first career OHL hat-trick led the way for Owen Sound as they beat Erie 6-3 to win their third straight. Colby Barlow also added three points (2G, 1A) for the Midwest Division leading Attack.

Nolan Burke had the shootout winner, and scored in regulation, as Sarnia won 3-2 in Guelph.

Saginaw ruined the Peterborough debut of Brennan Othmann (NYR) as they pushed their win streak to four games thanks to a 4-2 win. Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) had two assists in the victory and continues to lead OHL d-men in points with 28.

Filip Mesar (MTL) and Franceso Pinelli (LA) each had 1-1 as Kitchener won 4-3 in North Bay. The Battalion’s Matvey Petrov (EDM) kept his point-streak intact with an assist as he has points in 14 straight contests.

Denver Barkey had a season-high three points as the Knights doubled up Sault Ste. Marie 4-2. London, who started the season 0-3-1, have won four straight and now sit second in the Midwest Division.

Hamilton scored four straight in the third in a come-from-behind 5-3 win in Oshawa. Florian Xhekaj scored twice and had the game-winner as the Bulldogs leapfrogged the Generals in the East Division standings.

QMJHL

James Malatesta (CBJ) had the overtime winner for Quebec as they beat Baie-Comeau 2-1 to push its streak to 14-0-1. With an assist, Theo Rochette’s point streak hit 11 games where over that span he has a staggering 27 points (nine goals).

Gatineau doubled up Victoriaville 4-2 as Zachary Dean (VGK) and Tristan Luneau (ANA) each had a goal and an assist as the Olympiques made it back-to-back wins. Cole Cormier’s point streak was extended to a QMJHL best 15 games in the victory.

Cape Breton made it six straight wins thanks to a 4-3 decision over Chicoutimi. Olivier Houde scored the game-winner, his second goal of the day, in dramatic fashion with just 19 seconds left in regulation.

Jacob Melanson (SEA) had two goals and one assist while Ben Allison, Dylan Andrews, Riley Kidney (MTL) and Matthew McRae all had 1-1 as Acadie-Bathurst beat Drummondville 7-1. In the win, Kidney surpassed 200 points with the Titan and became just the eighth player in franchise history to achieve that feat.

Rimouski won 3-1 in Sherbrooke Mathis Gauthier, Jacob Mathieu and Luke Verreault all scored.

WHL

Riley Heidt’s first WHL hat-trick led Prince George to a 6-4 win over Vancouver. Heidt has 10 goals and 29 points this season for the Cougars who sit fourth in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Zac Funk had three points (2G, 1A) as Calgary made it seven straight wins courtesy of a 6-3 victory in Everett. Twelve of the Hitmen’s skaters recorded at least one point in the win.

Saskatoon beat Regina 5-2 for their third straight win as they remain in third place in the Eastern Conference. Jayden Wiens scored twice for the Blades while Regina’s Connor Bedard extended his point streak to 19 games where he has 43 points (18 goals).

