CHL Daily: Red Deer, Seattle and Windsor remain undefeated in regulation

Guelph snapped a six-game losing streak in large part due to Sasha Pastujov (ANA) who had a hat-trick and an assist to be named first star. The Storm, who were the fourth ranked team in the Kia CHL Top 10 preseason rankings, defeated Mississauga 6-3. Pastujov’s 12 points this year are tied with Daniel Zhilkin (WPG) for the team lead.

Sherbrooke’s Israel Mianscum recorded his second career QMJHL hat-trick to collect the second star as the Phoenix downed Cape Breton 6-4. The Phoenix’s 11 wins and 23 points this year are the most in the QMJHL.

Logan Stankoven (DAL) had two goals and two assists to claim the third star as Kamloops beat Spokane 5-1. The reigning CHL Player of the Year has 17 points (eight goals) in just seven games this year.

Fittingly, the Spitfires made it 11 straight games without a regulation defeat by putting 11 past Niagara as they moved to 8-0-3. Ryan Abraham, Christopher O’Flaherty and Michael Renwick all had two goals while Jacob Maillet had a goal and three assists. Fifteen of Windsor’s 18 skaters tallied at least one point.

Ottawa’s perfect start to the campaign concluded as their nine-game winning streak was snapped by Peterborough in a 5-3 defeat. Connor Lockhart (VAN (1G, 2A)) led the charge while fellow NHL prospects Tucker Robertson (SEA) and Chase Stillman (NJ) also scored.

Cal Ritchie buried the overtime winner as Oshawa beat Hamilton 3-2. Ritchie’s fifth goal of the year was his first game-winner of the campaign.

Greyhounds captain Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) had two goals and an assist as Sault Ste. Marie erased a two-goal deficit to secure a 6-2 win in Kingston.

Angus MacDonell tallied the second hat-trick of his OHL career as Sarnia beat Sudbury 6-2. Six of MacDonell’s seven points this season have come via goals.

Kitchener’s four-game winning streak was snapped in a 6-3 defeat to Erie as the Otters used six different goalscorers to secure victory led by Colby Saganiuk’s (1G, 2A) three-point night. The Rangers’ Hunter Brzustewicz had an assist as his point-streak hit nine games, the longest active streak in the OHL.

North Bay got back into the win column thanks to a 4-3 road victory over London to snap the Knights’ three-game winning streak. The Battalion’s Matvey Petrov (EDM) had two assists to push his point streak to seven games.

🚨 GOAL HOUNDS🚨 Who else but our Captain? 2 – 1 Kingston pic.twitter.com/R2WQt9aXn4 — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) October 28, 2022

Jake Furlong (SJ) had the overtime winner for Halifax in a 3-2 decision over Val d’Or. In the victory, Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Markus Vidicek each extended their point streaks to 11 games. Dumais’ 27 points this year are tied for the QMJHL lead with Sherbrooke’s Justin Gill. The Mooseheads are 8-1-2 this season and own the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

Moncton pushed its active streak to 6-0-1 after a 4-2 win over Gatineau, who have now lost three straight. Vincent Labelle had three assists while Charles Beaudoin, Yoan Lashing and Etienne Morin all had 1-1. The Olympiques’ Cole Cormier’s point streak was extended to 10 games thanks to a third period assist.

Justin Poirier scored twice as the Drakkar defeated Charlottetown 6-4 while Matyas Melovsky tallied two assists. Poirier’s six goals are part of a three-way tie for the Baie-Comeau lead alongside Isaac Dufort and Matthew MacDonald, who also both scored in the win.

The Sea Dogs won their second straight thanks to a comprehensive 6-1 win over Acadie-Bathurst that was powered by goals from six different skaters. Charlie Desroches and Cam MacDonald (TB) pushed their point streaks to four games.

Kevyn Brassard stopped 40 shots in the Voltigeurs net as Drummondville made it three straight wins after a 3-2 victory over Rimouski.

Jake Furlong puts the Foreurs to bed in OT 🚨 Furlong 2 (2) 00:50 OT

🍎 Dumais #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/nKzHr7X2Hx — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) October 29, 2022

Deuxième but de la soirée pour Israel Mianscum pic.twitter.com/HLpKnhR1s7 — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) October 29, 2022

Red Deer’s incredible start to the season continued as they won their 12 th straight in a 4-0 victory over Vancouver. Rhett Stoesser made 18 saves while Talon Brigley had one goal and two assists.

straight in a 4-0 victory over Vancouver. Rhett Stoesser made 18 saves while Talon Brigley had one goal and two assists. The Thunderbirds moved to 9-0-0 after a 5-4 win in Prince George thanks to two-goal efforts from Jared Davidson (MTL) and Jordan Gustafson (VGK).

Winnipeg’s 13-game road trip ended on a perfect note with a 4-1 victory over Brandon as Connor McClennon and Ben Zloty each had one goal and one assist. The ICE will return to a renovated Wayne Fleming Arena with a 12-1-0 record.

Tyler Parr scored both goals for Saskatoon as they won their seventh straight with a 2-1 win at Medicine Hat to move to 10-2-0.

After Kelowna’s Nolan Flammand tied the game with less than five seconds remaining in regulation, Andrew Cristall won the game in overtime as the Rocket shocked Portland 4-3.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had a pair of goals while Connor Ungar stopped 46 of 47 shots in a 4-1 win over Everett as the Warriors won their fourth straight.

Calgary won its second straight as they shutout Edmonton 5-0 as Brayden Peters stopped all 18 shots he faced. Grayden Siepmann had three points (1G, 2A) in the win and leads the team in scoring with 12 points.

Raphael Pelletier scored twice and added an assist as Swift Current beat Victoria 6-1 to make it back-to-back wins.

The first Rebel to double digits! pic.twitter.com/kzoqhVqvtx — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) October 29, 2022

Andrew Cristall to complete the comeback?!?! YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT!@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/XPg9nJRQTW — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 29, 2022

