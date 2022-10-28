CHL Daily: Oct. 28, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Justin Robidas (CAR) scored four times and added an assist as Val d’Or triumphed 7-3 over Rouyn-Noranda on the road to claim the first star. Robidas’ 1.90 point-per-game average is tied for the fourth best in the QMJHL while his 19 points place him seventh. With win the win, the Foreurs climbed into a tie for the second best record in the Western Conference.

Cam MacDonald (TB) scored the first Saint John hat-trick of the season to take the evening’s second star. In nine games this season, MacDonald has five goals and eight points.

Alexandre Doucet was named the third star after he recorded his first four-point game of the season as he scored twice and added two assists in the Foreurs’ win over the Huskies. Doucet’s 23 points this year lead Val d’Or and rank tied for third in the QMJHL. He’s had five games this season where he’s had at least three points.

Nightly notes

OHL

Windsor remained undefeated in regulation as they dispatched North Bay 6-3 behind goals from six different skaters. Mathias Onuska made 35 saves for the Spits.

Logan Mailloux (MTL) had the overtime winner while Sean McGurn scored twice as London beat Niagara 3-2 for their third straight win.

Julian Fantino had the shootout winner for Owen Sound as they won 6-5 in Barrie. The Attack erased a four-goal deficit as Kaleb Lawrence scored twice.

Barrie’s Evan Vierling (2G, 2A) and Ethan Cardwell (SJ (1G, 3A)) each registered four points in defeat.

Nick Lardis (1G, 2A) led the charge for Peterborough while J.R. Avon (PHI), Connor Lockhart (VAN) and Chase Stillman (NJ) all had multi-point games in a 6-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie. The Petes are 7-3-1 this season and sit second in the East Division.

Matthew Papais, oh my word! 😮‍💨🔥 The @AttackOHL forward weaves through the entire defense in a #BestOfOHL highlight-reel goal 🎥 pic.twitter.com/v7UmBlQpoW — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 28, 2022

QMJHL

Peter Reynolds had four assists for the Sea Dogs in their win over Gatineau while captain Charlie DesRoches had a goal and two assists as Saint John snapped a six-game losing streak. Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 42 of 45 shots he faced for the reigning Memorial Cup presented by Kia champions.

William Dumoulin had two goals as Rimouski won 4-1 in Shawinigan as the Oceanic won its third straight. The win was the 400th in the career of head coach Serge Beausoleil.

Maxime Pellerin had two assists to push his point streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the QMJHL, as Victoriaville beat Cape Breton 5-3. Tommy Cormier also scored twice for the Tigres who share a tie for second place in the Western Conference with Val d’Or.

La célébration de Justin Robidas après son tour du chapeau n’était pas parfaite mais tout le reste l’était pour l’attaquant des Foreurs qui termine le match avec 4 buts! 😅@ForeursVD | @Canes pic.twitter.com/oGeNLTtkQl — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 28, 2022

Ne clignez pas des yeux! 🙃 Tommy Cormier marque son 2e de la rencontre! #GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/primjuDMmh — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) October 28, 2022

WHL

The Giants won their third straight with a narrow 2-1 win in Edmonton. Mazden Leslie had the game-winner, the first of his WHL career. The victory also marked the 250th win in the career of Vancouver head coach Michael Dyck.

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.