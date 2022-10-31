CHL Daily: Rebels make history with 13th straight win

CHL Three Stars

Rouyn-Noranda’s Tristan Allard had a Sunday to remember as he recorded six assists, all primary, to be named the first star. Allard tied former Huskies legend Mike Ribeiro for the team record that he set Feb. 13, 1999 as Rouyn-Noranda won 8-2 in Val d’Or. The Renfrew, Ont., native’s 18 assists this season lead the QMJHL.

Teammate Daniil Bourash was the biggest beneficiary of Allard’s exceptional performance as he buried four goals in the Huskies win to claim the second star. Bourash’s 14 goals this season are the second most in not just the Q, but the CHL too.

Connor Bedard continued his magnificent campaign with a two-goal, three-assist performance as Regina beat Tri-City 7-3 to collect the third star. Bedard is currently riding a 14-game point streak that has seen him tally 29 points, currently the most in the CHL.

After they suffered their first loss of the season Friday, the 67’s rebounded to become the first OHL team to 10 wins as they defeated Sudbury 6-1 as six different skaters scored.

Christian Kyrou (DAL) scored his first career OHL hat-trick as the Otters won its fourth straight after a 7-3 win over Kitchener. Carey Terrance also scored twice for Erie who have jumped to third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Paul Christopoulos’ first goal of the season proved to be the game-winner for North Bay as they beat Guelph 4-3. Matvey Petrov had an assist in the win to push his streak to eight games.

Owen Sound won their third straight courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Kingston. Julian Fantino had two goals and an assist while Cedrick Guindon (MTL) chipped in with a goal and two helpers.

Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) had the game-winner for Mississauga as they pipped Flint 2-1 to remain in a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Michael Misa scored his 10th goal of the year as Saginaw won 3-2 over Oshawa. The 15-year-old is part of a three-way tie for the OHL lead in goals scored.

Theo Rochette scored twice and added an assist while Pier-Olivier Roy had one goal and three helpers as Quebec City defeated Drummondville 7-1. The Remparts are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games.

In the first of three games decided by a shootout Sunday, Joshua Roy (MTL) had the winner for Sherbrooke as they beat Blainville-Boisbriand 3-2. The Phoenix continue to sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 12-1-1 record.

Vincent Labelle had the shootout winner after third period goals from Miles Mueller and Yoan Loshing gave Moncton the two points against Saint John. The Wildcats are currently on a 7-0-1 streak where their eight wins are tied for the fourth most in the QMJHL.

Finally, Vincent Collard scored the decisive goal in the shootout for Baie-Comeau as they beat Victoriaville 2-1 for their second straight win.

Julien Beland and Jan Sprynar each scored twice for Rimouski as they beat Charlottetown 5-1.

History was made as Red Deer moved to 13-0-0 to become the first team in modern WHL history (1978-present) to start a season with 13 consecutive victories after they beat Edmonton 7-2. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels while Kai Uchacz had a goal and two assists.

Tanner Howe three points (1G, 2A) for Regina in their win over Tri-City while Cole Dubinsky added three assists.

Calgary won their third straight as they beat Vancouver 3-2 behind goals from London Hoilett, Sean Tschigerl and Riley Fiddler-Schultz.

