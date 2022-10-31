MENU
October 31, 2022

CHL to NHL: Kral makes NHL debut with Maple Leafs

Former Spokane Chiefs defenceman Filip Kral has made the jump to the NHL.

Kral, a fifth-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, played his first game Oct. 29 in Los Angeles. In his debut, the Czech native played 11:48, tallied one shot, two hits and was a +2.

Over three WHL seasons from 2017-2020, all with Spokane, Kral played 154 games and tallied 31 goals and 120 points.

Photo credit: Larry Brunt

