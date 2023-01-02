CHL Daily: Petes’ Lockhart completes hat-trick in under 8 minutes

CHL Three Stars

Vancouver Canucks prospect Connor Lockhart of the Peterborough Petes is Sunday’s first star after scoring three unanswered en route to a 6-1 road win in Oshawa. Lockhart accomplished the feat in the second period, completing the hat-trick in a span of 7:51.

Another hat-trick came out west as Red Deer Rebels veteran centre Kai Uchacz scored three for the third time in four games to power his squad to a 5-3 road win in Calgary. Sunday’s second star leads the WHL with 33 goals in 36 games.

Third-star recognition belongs to Ottawa 67’s 2004-born netminder Collin MacKenzie who turned aside all 20 shots versus Kingston en route to a 4-0 road win and his first career shutout. MacKenzie has surrendered a lone loss through 11 appearances this season.

Nightly notes

WHL

The Lethbridge Hurricanes doubled up on Edmonton, coming away with a 4-2 road win. Hurricanes forwards Brayden Edwards and Cole Shepard each finished with a pair of points in the victory.

Prince Albert Raiders rookie left-wing Ryder Ritchie tallied twice Sunday en route to a 5-2 road win in Regina. It marked the first-ever multi-goal game for the freshman forward.

📽️ HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT 📽️ Starting 2023 off right with a SNIPE.@PARaidersHockey | #WHLHoN pic.twitter.com/I12mhuTt5t — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 2, 2023

