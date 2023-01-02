Biasca thrilled to be back in Halifax as Switzerland get set for Czechia

You could argue that Switzerland have been the darlings of the 2023 World Juniors so far.

Yes, they beat Czechia and Sweden in pre-tournament play, but if we’re being honest, no one thought they would win three of their four pool games, albeit via overtime or a shootout.

But here they are, set to face Czechia in the quarterfinals in Halifax later today.

“We’re sticking together,” said Switzerland and Halifax Mooseheads captain Attilio Biasca. “We’re not going individually. We’re sticking together as a team and we believe we can beat everyone.

“The pre-tournament helped for sure but the tournament gives you a lot of confidence.”

Their ride to the quarters has been nothing short of eventful. In the first game of the tournament, they knocked off 2022 silver medallists Finland 3-2 in overtime as Biasca scored the winner.

They then beat Latvia 3-2 in the seventh round of the shootout before they suffered a 5-1 loss to the USA. But they rebounded on New Year’s Eve to beat Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout as Niagara’s Rodwin Dionicio ended the game in the 10th round.

“It’s really good to have three wins out of four and it’s given us self-confidence,” said Saint John defenceman Vincent Despont.

In that 4-2 pre-tournament win on Dec. 22 against Czechia, Biasca had two assists. Through four games, the 19-year-old has four points (2G, 2A) and it comes on the heels of an outstanding 2022 tournament in Edmonton where he found the back of the net four times to finish fourth in goals scored.

“It’s a pleasure to represent your country,” he said. “I enjoy it and give everything I’ve got for my country.”

Switzerland’s roster features 10 CHL players, six of which are returnees from the 2022 team. In addition to Biasca and Despont, Dionicio, Maximilian Streule (BLB), Jonas Taibel (MON) and Brian Zanetti (PBO) are all in their second World Juniors.

“It’s given us more confidence to play here together,” said Despont, who won a Memorial Cup with the Sea Dogs earlier this year.

It’s easy to root for the Swiss; just watch Despont read the starting lineup before their game against the USA.

“I’m a big energy guy,” he said. “I’m a bit crazy too as well. I love it.”

Or perhaps it was Dionicio’s ‘griddy’ after his shootout winner. Or maybe its Halifax’s appreciation of their captain as they get set to welcome him ‘home.’

“I’m really excited,” Biasca said. “It’s a pleasure to play here. It’s not often you get to play in your junior rink and especially with what I think are the best fans in the league.

“I’m going to really enjoy it but the focus is on the game, our game plan and to win the game.”