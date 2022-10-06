CHL Daily: Oct. 6, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Justin Robidas made quite the return from Carolina Hurricanes camp as in his season debut with Val d’Or, he scored twice and added three assists in a 5-2 win over Gatineau to earn first star honours.

Charles-Edward Gravel’s ridiculous start to the season continued as he stopped 45 shots, a career high, in a 1-0 win over Rouyn-Noranda to be named second star. Gravel has two shutouts in two starts this year for the Armada.

Mathieu Cataford, eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, scored his first career QMJHL hat-trick in a 6-4 win at Acadie-Bathurst as he claims the third star. Cataford has four goals and five points in two games this season for the Mooseheads.

Nightly notes

OHL

Flint, the ninth ranked team in the Kia Top 10, collected its first win of the season Wednesday after a 5-3 road victory in Sault Ste. Marie. New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann had one goal and one assist in the win.

Will Cranley, acquired from Ottawa in the offseason, stopped 37 shots to win his first game with the Firebirds.

Soo captain Bryce McConnell-Barker, also a Rangers draft pick, scored his first goal of the season for the 1-2-0 Greyhounds.

Another short-handed goal for the @FlintFirebirds! 🔥 2023 #NHLDraft eligible centre Coulson Pitre scores the game-winning goal on the PK as Flint emerges victorious from the Soo. pic.twitter.com/SWTqzOiXr0 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 6, 2022

Tic-tac-toe! ❌⭕️@NYRangers prospect Brennan Othmann (@BOthmann78) finishes the shorthanded rush and the Firebirds extend their lead! pic.twitter.com/xc9LmKyv06 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 6, 2022

🚨GOAL HOUNDS🚨 McConnell-Barker puts us on the board! pic.twitter.com/5BmNJQfPA1 — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) October 6, 2022

QMJHL

While Robidas stole the headlines for the Foreurs, William Provost continued his solid start to the campaign with a three-point night (1G, 2A). Provost sits in a tie for fifth in QMJHL scoring early on with seven points.

Cataford’s hat-trick powered the Mooseheads to victory Wednesday but he was certainly aided by Jordan Dumais and Markus Vidicek as each had one goal and three assists in the win.

Newly acquired overage winger Stephane Huard scored in his Mooseheads debut. Halifax traded for Huard six days ago after he tallied 46 points (19 goals) a year ago for Sherbrooke.

WHL

Connor Bedard pushed his point streak to five games after he tallied two assists in Regina’s 3-1 win over Brandon. Bedard leads the WHL in scoring with 11 points this year.

Alexander Suzdalev registered his first career multi-goal game in the Pats’ win while Tanner Howe’s third of the year proved to be the game-winner.

Matthew Kieper made a staggering 51 saves for the Pats as he collected his first win of the season.

Connor Ungar turned aside 40 of 41 shots in the Moose Jaw net in a 3-1 victory over Saskatoon. Ungar, not to be confused with teammate Jackson Unger, won 21 games for Red Deer last season and is 3-0-0 with a .921 save percentage this year thus far.

Prince Albert made it two straight wins thanks to three third period goals in a 3-0 victory over Lethbridge. Tikhon Chaika stopped all 29 shots he saw to record his fourth WHL shutout.

Kelowna were also 3-0 winners thanks to Jari Kykkanen as he turned aside all 20 shots the Royals put on goal. It was the second shutout in Kykkanen’s WHL career.

Who wants some sauce? Suzzy does!#CB98 feeds a beautiful saucer pass to Suzdalev, who makes no mistake to tie the game.#ItsGoTime | #REGvsBDN pic.twitter.com/bB7Qzrmu6j — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 6, 2022