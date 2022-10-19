CHL Daily: Oct. 19, 2022

CHL Three Stars

After he was acquired from Charlottetown earlier in the day, Oliver Satny was simply sensational in his first start for the Eagles to be named first star. The Czech native stopped all 43 shots he faced before Cape Breton won 1-0 in a shootout over Moncton. It was Satny’s second career QMJHL shutout.

Daylan Kuefer scored twice for Kamloops in a 5-2 win over Brandon to be named second star as the Blazers moved to 5-1-1 to start the season. The seventh ranked team in the Kia CHL Top 10 rankings are undefeated in regulation over their last six contests.

He may not have got the win but Wildcats rookie netminder Jacob Steinman recorded his first career QMJHL shutout after he made 34 saves to take home the third star. Incredibly, Steinman was undrafted in the QMJHL and was a training camp invite by Moncton.

Nightly notes:

WHL

Logan Stankoven (DAL) has two assists for Kamloops and has seven points (three goals) in four games this year.

In the defeat to Kamloops, Brandon goaltender Carson Bjarnason stopped 40 shots, the second most he has made in a game this season.

The ICE won its third straight as they remain atop the Eastern Conference at 8-1-1 after a 3-2 road win in Victoria. Matthew Savoie (BUF) had one goal and one assist while Zach Benson scored his fifth of the season.

Victoria’s Tyler Palmer made 39 saves and sits second in the WHL in saves made with 270.

