Milne signs entry-level contract with Wild

The Minnesota Wild have signed former Winnipeg ICE forward Michael Milne to a three-year entry-level contract.

Milne played 68 games with the ICE last season where he scored 38 goals and tallied 81 points and then added 19 playoff points in 15 contests. He made his professional debut with the AHL’s Iowa Wild Oct. 14.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native was the 89th overall pick by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft. Over the course of three seasons with Winnipeg, Milne is third all-time in ICE scoring with 126 points.