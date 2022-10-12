CHL Daily: Oct. 12, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Reid Schaefer (EDM) recorded his second two-goal game of the season to be named the first star as the Thunderbirds beat Medicine Hat 5-2. Schaefer’s five goals this year leads the T-Birds.

Portland’s Luca Cagnoni had one goal and one assist in a 5-2 victory over Edmonton to be named second star. The two-point effort pushed his point-streak to five games while his eight points are the second most on the Winterhawks.

Gracyn Sawchyn, the first overall pick in the WHL Draft by Red Deer in 2020, had one goal and one assist for Seattle in their victory over the Tigers to claim the third star. The rookie has endured a hot start to his WHL career with eight points (four goals) in five games and has registered at least one point in every game he has played so far.

Nightly notes

QMJHL

Chicoutimi’s Andrei Loshko tied the game with 2:22 left in regulation and then had the shootout winner as the Saguenéens made it two straight wins after a 5-4 victory over Quebec City.

WHL

Seattle remained unbeaten with their win as the no. 4 ranked team in the Kia CHL Top 10 rankings moved to 5-0-0.

Portland, who have risen to no. 7 in the Kia CHL Top 10 rankings, remained perfect with their victory over Edmonton. The Winterhawks are 6-0-0 this season while their 12 points are the most in the WHL.

In his return to the Kelowna lineup, Colton Dach (CHI) scored the overtime winner as the Rockets moved to 3-2-1 while Victoria picked up its first point of the season in defeat.

Victoria’s Jake Poole recorded his first point with his new side after a trade from Kelowna Oct. 4 as he picked up the primary assist on Justin Kipkie’s goal. Poole played 124 games for the Rockets over parts of four seasons.

