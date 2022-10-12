Boyko agrees to ELC with Rangers

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko has agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.

After parts of four seasons in Tri-City, Boyko was traded to Kelowna Nov. 7 and outstanding for the Rockets as he went 28-12-4 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA.

The Drumheller, AB., native was rewarded at season’s end with a spot on the WHL’s B.C. Second All-Star Team.

Over the course of his WHL career, the 19-year-old is 43-43-8 with a .899 save percentage and 3.56 GAA in 102 games.

Boyko was the 112th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft.