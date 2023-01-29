CHL Daily: Mooseheads makes it 20 games unbeaten in regulation

CHL Three Stars

Carson Golder’s first WHL hat-trick earned him Saturday’s first star as he led Kelowna to a 5-1 win over Vancouver. Golder, who won an Ed Chynoweth Cup last year with the Oil Kings, has 19 points in 20 games with the Rockets after a Nov. 28 trade.

Sasha Pastujov (ANA) tied a season-high with four points as he took the second star. Pastujov had a goal and three assists as Sarnia won 8-2 over Saginaw. As a member of the Sting, the American has 14 goals and 37 points in 22 games.

Carson Lambos’ (MIN) four assist performance was rewarded the night’s third star as Winnipeg beat Red Deer 5-1. Lambos has seven goals and 33 points from the ICE blue line this season.

Nightly notes

OHL

Cole Brown’s 11 th goal of the year was the overtime winner for Hamilton as they beat the OHL leading 67’s 5-4. In regulation, Sahil Panwar had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs.

goal of the year was the overtime winner for Hamilton as they beat the OHL leading 67’s 5-4. In regulation, Sahil Panwar had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs. It was George Diaco’s turn to score the winner Saturday as the Knights made it back-to-back shootout wins as they beat Kingston 3-2 to become the third OHL team to 30 wins.

Kyle Jackson (SEA) and Kyle McDonald each had three points (2G, 1A) while Josh Bloom’s four points (1G, 3A) led North Bay to a dominant 8-2 road win against Niagara. Ty Nelson (SEA) had the game-winning goal and two assists for the Battalion, who now own the most wins in the OHL with 32.

In addition to Pastujov’s four-point night, the Sting’s Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) had two goals and an assist and Christian Kyrou (DAL) notched a goal and two helpers.

Colby Barlow and Ethan Burroughs each found the back of the net twice as Owen Sound beat Sudbury 4-3 to collect their fourth straight win.

Barrie captain Brandt Clarke (LA) scored the first two goals of the game to set his side on path to a 6-4 road win over Flint. Beau Jelsma also scored twice while Jacob Frasca had three assists for the Colts.

Carey Terrance had three points (2G, 1A) while Liam Gilmartin (SJ) scored twice as Erie beat Kitchener 6-4 in a Midwest Division tilt.

"COAST-TO-COAST FOR THE PRIDE OF AURORA!" @rcduthie 🎙️#NHLDraft-eligible winger Cole Brown with an INCREDIBLE effort to win it in overtime for the @BulldogsOHL!🎥 pic.twitter.com/a5vDjos5ph — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 28, 2023

The @LondonKnights leave Kingston with the extra point! ✅@George_Diaco pulls off his signature deke and @BrettBrochu shuts to door to earn his second shootout win of the season 🎥 pic.twitter.com/YD5FmtSdvL — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 29, 2023

QMJHL

Halifax’s incredible unbeaten run in regulation hit 20 games Saturday courtesy of a 4-1 win over Cape Breton where Markus Vidicek scored twice. Over the streak, the Mooseheads are 18-0-2.

Joshua Roy (MTL) scored twice and Jakub Brabenec (VGK) had two assists as Sherbrooke beat Blainville-Boisbriand 5-1 to become the third QMJHL team to 30 wins.

Frederic Brunet (BOS) scored 21 seconds into overtime for Victoriaville as they nudged past Charlottettown 3-2. Brunet also had two assists in regulation and has 14 points in eight games since his trade from Rimouski.

Cole Burbidge, Nico Laforge and Pavel Simek each scored twice as Saint John won 7-3 in Moncton to win their second straight.

Vincent Collard and Charles-Antoine Dumout both scored twice as Baie-Comeau doubled up Rouyn-Noranda 6-3.

#NHLBruins prospect Frederic Brunet in overtime for @TigresVicto! 🚨 Brunet marque en prolongation! pic.twitter.com/zgEBo0X702 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 29, 2023

Markus doubles down in the middle period. 🚨 Vidicek 2 (26) 16:47 2nd period

🍎 Dumais | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/iF0o5QkOv7 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) January 29, 2023

WHL

Luca Cagnoni scored twice and Chaz Lucius (WPG) had three points (1G, 2A) as Portland won 5-2 in Seattle to leapfrog the T-Birds into first place in the Western Conference.

Lambos was involved in four of Winnipeg’s five goals where the ICE had goals from five different skaters as they emerged victorious in a battle between the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) had the overtime decider at 1:10 as Everett beat Swift Current 4-3. He also had two assists in regulation while Austin Roest had three points in the win (1G, 2A). Tyler Palmer stopped 37 shots to preserve the win.

Jagger Firkus’ (SEA) 24 th goal of the season won the game for Moose Jaw in overtime as they defeated Medicine Hat 3-2 to reach the 30-win mark.

goal of the season won the game for Moose Jaw in overtime as they defeated Medicine Hat 3-2 to reach the 30-win mark. Egor Sidorov buried the overtime winner as Saskatoon beat Calgary 3-2. It was Sidorov’s 11 th career game-winning goal in just 91 games.

career game-winning goal in just 91 games. Lukas Dragicevic had two goals and an assist as Tri-City beat Spokane 6-2 to push their streak to 7-0-3.

Prince Albert captain Evan Herman scored twice in a 4-1 road victory over Prince George.

Matthew Hodson, Jake Poole and Teydon Trembecky each scored as Victoria beat Kamloops 3-2. Logan Stankoven (DAL) extended his point streak to 29 points in defeat.

The Firkus Circus 🎪 stole the show in overtime Saturday night! @MJWARRIORS | @SeattleKraken pic.twitter.com/uEdwtUT2Eh — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 29, 2023

Welcome to the rivalry, Chaz Lucius 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MMIB67Km2e — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 29, 2023

