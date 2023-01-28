Four CHL alumnus make NHL debuts

While the focus of the junior hockey world was on the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Langley, B.C. this past week, four CHL alumnus made their NHL debuts.

Samuel Bolduc, Will Cuylle, Ridly Greig and Jakob Pelletier all suited up for their first NHL games over the last seven days.

Pelletier made his debut Jan. 21 with Calgary and played 6:50 in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay where he recorded one shot on goal.

Over 210 QMJHL games with Moncton and Val d’Or, Pelletier scored 107 goals and tallied 275 points and led the Foreurs to the President’s Cup Final in 2021.

Bolduc would play his first NHL game two days later with the Islanders and saw 14:28 of ice time in a 5-2 loss to Toronto. He became the second CHL alumnus to suit up for the Islanders this season after William Dufour made his NHL debut the week before.

The Laval, QC., native played for Blainville-Boisbriand and Sherbrooke over his QMJHL career and tallied 94 points in 189 games from the blue line.

Greig, the former Wheat Kings captain, registered an incredible eight shots and an assist in his debut Jan. 25 as Ottawa beat the Islanders 2-1.

The 28th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Greig spent parts of five seasons in Brandon where he had 191 points (76 goals) in 183 games.

Cuylle played just 5:49 in his debut Jan. 25 as the Rangers lost 3-2 in overtime to Toronto. Cuylle played three seasons with Windsor where he captained the side in his final year. Over 184 games, Cuylle scored 91 goals in the OHL.