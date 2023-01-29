CHL to NHL: Beck makes NHL debut with Habs in emergency recall

Peterborough Petes forward Owen Beck made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night in emergency fashion.

Beck was recalled by the Habs Saturday morning as the team deals with multiple injuries. In a 5-0 defeat in Ottawa, Beck played 9:48 and blocked one shot.

It’s not the first this season Beck has been flown in as an injury call-up; he wound up winning a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 World Juniors after Colton Dach was lost for the tournament after the round-robin.

In 37 games this season between Mississauga and Peterborough, Beck has 19 goals and 44 points. He was traded to the Petes Jan. 7 and has two goals in seven games.

At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Beck was named the CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year.

The Port Hope, ON., native was the 33rd overall pick by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft.